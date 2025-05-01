Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Raghu Sharma replaces injured Vignesh Puthur in Mumbai Indians squad

Raghu Sharma replaces injured Vignesh Puthur in Mumbai Indians squad

Raghu Sharma, Mumbai Indians
Raghu Sharma, Mumbai Indians
Anish Kumar
May 01 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
Mumbai Indians have announced a change in their squad as leg-spinner Raghu Sharma replaces Vignesh Puthur for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Vignesh has been sidelined due to a bone stress reaction in both his shins, cutting short his promising season. Raghu, who was previously part of the franchise’s support bowlers group, will now feature in the main squad. 
 
Impressive Domestic Track Record
 
Raghu Sharma brings with him a solid domestic record. The spinner has represented Punjab and Pondicherry in Indian domestic cricket, with 11 First-Class, 9 List A, and 3 T20 matches under his belt. His First-Class record is particularly impressive, featuring five five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls. In the recently concluded 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Raghu shone for Punjab, capturing 14 wickets in 9 matches, which played a key role in his elevation to the IPL main squad.
 
Vignesh to Focus on Recovery
 
Vignesh Puthur had a memorable start to his IPL journey, picking up 6 wickets in 5 matches, including a three-wicket haul on debut. Though his season has been cut short, he will remain with the team to undergo rehabilitation and recovery under the supervision of the Mumbai Indians’ Medical and Strength & Conditioning team. 

Mumbai Indians Gear Up for Rajasthan Royals Clash
 
Mumbai Indians, currently placed third on the points table with 12 points from 10 matches and a healthy net run rate of +0.889, are gearing up for a crucial clash against Rajasthan Royals. The match is scheduled for May 1 at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. With the league entering a critical phase, this fixture could have significant implications for playoff qualifications. 
IPL Points Table 2025
Rank Teams M W L NR(No Result) P NRR
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 7 3 0 14 0.521
2 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 1 13 0.27
3 Mumbai Indians 10 6 4 0 12 0.889
4 Gujarat Titans 9 6 3 0 12 0.748
5 Delhi Capitals 10 6 4 0 12 0.362
6 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 5 0 10 -0.325
7 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 9 0.08
8 Rajasthan Royals 10 3 7 0 6 -0.349
9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 6 -1.103
10 Chennai Super Kings 10 2 8 0 4 -1.211
 
First Published: May 01 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

