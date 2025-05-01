Raghu Sharma replaces injured Vignesh Puthur in Mumbai Indians squad

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR vs MI pitch report, highest score, stats of Jaipur Stadium Mumbai Indians have announced a change in their squad as leg-spinner Raghu Sharma replaces Vignesh Puthur for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Vignesh has been sidelined due to a bone stress reaction in both his shins, cutting short his promising season. Raghu, who was previously part of the franchise’s support bowlers group, will now feature in the main squad.

Impressive Domestic Track Record

Raghu Sharma brings with him a solid domestic record. The spinner has represented Punjab and Pondicherry in Indian domestic cricket, with 11 First-Class, 9 List A, and 3 T20 matches under his belt. His First-Class record is particularly impressive, featuring five five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls. In the recently concluded 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Raghu shone for Punjab, capturing 14 wickets in 9 matches, which played a key role in his elevation to the IPL main squad.

Vignesh to Focus on Recovery

