Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Who is Aniket Verma? SRH batter tore apart DC bowlers

IPL 2025: Who is Aniket Verma? SRH batter tore apart DC bowlers

In SRH's last game against LSG, the 23-year-old Verma played a blistering 36-run innings in just 13 balls with the help of five sixes to announce his arrival in style

Aniket Verma
Aniket Verma (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 4:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s find of IPL 2025, Aniket Verma, continues to impress the crowd and experts with his explosive batting style, as he smacked DC bowlers all around the park on Sunday at Visakhapatnam. Verma came out to bat when the team had lost three wickets for just 25 runs after 2.3 overs and were in dire need for some one to step up. Verma started his innings slowly and even received a lifeline when Abhishek Porel dropped an easy catch at extra cover on the second ball of the sixth over. However, Verma completely shifted gears after the dropped catch and despite keep losing wickets from one end, he stood tall on the other end and took just 34 balls to reach his maiden IPL half-century. Verma's innings came to an end after he hands a catch to Jake Fraser in the deep off Kuldeep Yadav. He added 74 runs off 41 balls with the help of four boundaries and six sixes before being dismissed as SRH's eighth wicket.
 
Earlier, in SRH’s last game against LSG, the 23-year-old Verma played a blistering 36-run innings in just 13 balls with the help of five sixes to announce his arrival in style.  ALSO READ: DC vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025
 
Who is Aniket Verma?
 
Aniket Verma, born in Jhansi, faced early hardships, losing his mother at the age of three and being raised by his uncle, Amit Verma. Passionate about cricket, he trained at Railway Youth Cricket Club under Nandjeet Sir before refining his skills at Ankur Academy with Jyotiprakash Tyagi. He currently trains at Faith Cricket Club. Verma gained recognition in domestic tournaments, emerging as the top scorer in a T20 competition in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League and excelling for Bhopal Leopards with 273 runs in six matches. His performances paved the way for his IPL journey. 
 
Impressive performance at SRH’s IPL trials

Also Read

DC vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Aniket scores maiden IPL fifty, 7 wickets down for SRH

IPL 2025: DC vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch DC vs SRH cricket match live

IPL 2025: DC vs SRH playing 11; Axar and Cummins' captaincy record in IPL

IPL 2025: DC vs SRH head-to-head record, key toss stats in Vishakhapatnam

 
During the trials, Aniket impressed the SRH management with his fearless batting. He excelled in simulated match scenarios, scoring 72 runs in a six-over powerplay simulation and 64 in an eight-over chase. His power-hitting ability was impossible to ignore, leading to his selection in the mega auction for Rs 30 lakh.
  Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rohit at a stage where he must push Himself Daily, Says Manjrekar

IPL 2025: Pandya fined for slow over-rate in his return match after ban

IPL 2025: RR vs CSK head-to-head record, key toss stats in Guwahati

IPL 2025 DC vs SRH: Vishakhapatnam pitch report and ACA-VDCA Stadium stats

IPL 2025: Kuldeep discusses IPL, spin partnership, and trophy aspirations

Topics :Sunrisers HyderabadDelhi CapitalsIndian Premier LeagueT20 cricket

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story