IPL 2025: Who is Aniket Verma? SRH batter tore apart DC bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s find of IPL 2025, Aniket Verma, continues to impress the crowd and experts with his explosive batting style, as he smacked DC bowlers all around the park on Sunday at Visakhapatnam. Verma came out to bat when the team had lost three wickets for just 25 runs after 2.3 overs and were in dire need for some one to step up. Verma started his innings slowly and even received a lifeline when Abhishek Porel dropped an easy catch at extra cover on the second ball of the sixth over. However, Verma completely shifted gears after the dropped catch and despite keep losing wickets from one end, he stood tall on the other end and took just 34 balls to reach his maiden IPL half-century. Verma's innings came to an end after he hands a catch to Jake Fraser in the deep off Kuldeep Yadav. He added 74 runs off 41 balls with the help of four boundaries and six sixes before being dismissed as SRH's eighth wicket.

ALSO READ: DC vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Earlier, in SRH’s last game against LSG, the 23-year-old Verma played a blistering 36-run innings in just 13 balls with the help of five sixes to announce his arrival in style.

Who is Aniket Verma?

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Pandya fined for slow over-rate in his return match after ban Aniket Verma, born in Jhansi, faced early hardships, losing his mother at the age of three and being raised by his uncle, Amit Verma. Passionate about cricket, he trained at Railway Youth Cricket Club under Nandjeet Sir before refining his skills at Ankur Academy with Jyotiprakash Tyagi. He currently trains at Faith Cricket Club. Verma gained recognition in domestic tournaments, emerging as the top scorer in a T20 competition in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League and excelling for Bhopal Leopards with 273 runs in six matches. His performances paved the way for his IPL journey.

Impressive performance at SRH’s IPL trials

During the trials, Aniket impressed the SRH management with his fearless batting. He excelled in simulated match scenarios, scoring 72 runs in a six-over powerplay simulation and 64 in an eight-over chase. His power-hitting ability was impossible to ignore, leading to his selection in the mega auction for Rs 30 lakh.