IPL 2025: Kuldeep discusses IPL, spin partnership, and trophy aspirations

Kuldeep Yadav talked about how focusing on length after his injury has significantly improved his performance.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
Kuldeep Yadav, the star bowler for Delhi Capitals, recently shared his insights on the challenges of bowling in the high-octane TATA IPL and his long-standing spin partnership with Axar Patel, in an exclusive conversation on JioHotstar’s special show ‘Gen Bold.’ He also spoke about his aspirations for the IPL and the importance of winning trophies in a cricketer’s career.  Check DC vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
On Being a Bowler in the TATA IPL
 
Kuldeep described the immense challenges faced by bowlers in the IPL, acknowledging the highly competitive nature of the league.  He said, "The TATA IPL is very tough for bowlers—it’s highly competitive. You may pick up wickets, but you can’t always expect to maintain an economy of just 6 or 7 runs per over. It’s a challenging format with high-quality players. As a bowler, you must aim to dominate."Reflecting on his early years, Kuldeep also credited his time at KKR for honing his skills, particularly the valuable lessons learned from Sunil Narine. "I learned a lot from Sunil Narine... He always emphasized the importance of bowling length," said Kuldeep, highlighting how focusing on length after his injury has significantly improved his performance. 
 
On His Spin Partnership with Axar Patel
 
Kuldeep also spoke fondly about his long-time bowling partnership with Axar Patel, which dates back to their U-17 days. He said, "Axar and I have been playing together since our U-17 days, so our understanding is very smooth." Reflecting on their time together, Kuldeep added that their partnership has always been a balance between his attacking style and Axar's control, creating pressure on the batsmen. "Our bowling partnership has always been simple. I have always been an attacking bowler, while Axar provides control, which creates pressure on the batsmen."

On TATA IPL Turning 18 and What It Means to Him
 
As the IPL celebrates its 18th year, Kuldeep expressed his gratitude for the opportunities it has provided, particularly for young players. "TATA IPL means opportunity—especially for young players. It provides a platform for cricketers to fulfill their dreams," he noted, reflecting on how the league shaped his career.
 
On Winning Trophies and TATA IPL Aspirations
 
Finally, Kuldeep emphasized the importance of winning trophies in cricket, stating, *"To win any trophy, the whole team's effort is involved... Trophies matter a lot." He also expressed his desire to win the TATA IPL, saying, "Winning the TATA IPL trophy will always be on my bucket list." For Kuldeep, achieving greatness is all about collective effort and securing championships, and he remains hopeful for a strong showing this season with Delhi Capitals.
First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

