IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 bowlers who can trigger bidding war on December 16

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 player auction is now just five days away, and all ten teams are busy fine-tuning their strategies for the mini-auction. Despite being a shorter event, the player pool this year is surprisingly deep. While the focus is largely on big-hitting batters and impactful all-rounders, franchises are once again expected to spend aggressively on quality bowlers — something that has become a trend since the IPL 2024 mini-auction.

As the teams gear up for the bidding battle on December 16, here is a look at five bowlers who are widely expected to spark intense competition at the table.

Top bowlers who can trigger a bidding war during the IPL 2026 player auction Ravi Bishnoi (India) Base Price: Rs 2 crore Ravi Bishnoi continues to strengthen his credentials as India’s most reliable young leg-spinner in T20 cricket. In the IPL, he has collected 69 wickets in 51 matches, with an impressive ability to control the middle overs. His T20 record overall is equally strong, with more than 35 wickets at an excellent average, showcasing consistency across conditions. Teams value his attacking googly, tight stump-to-stump lines and proven record against top-order batters. With several sides searching for Indian spin options who can double up as wicket-takers, Bishnoi is expected to be one of the most in-demand bowlers this auction.

Matt Henry (New Zealand) Base Price: Rs 2 crore Matt Henry enters the auction as a seasoned international pacer with high-quality T20 experience. Although he has not featured regularly in previous IPL seasons, his global T20 performances continue to make him a strong overseas candidate. Henry is known for generating early swing, bowling hard lengths and maintaining discipline at the death. His T20 career includes more than 150 wickets and several standout spells for New Zealand in high-pressure matches. With teams seeking calm, experienced overseas bowlers to stabilise their pace attacks, Henry’s skill set and consistency make him a very attractive buy.

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) Base Price: Rs 2 crore Gerald Coetzee has rapidly become one of world cricket’s most exciting fast-bowling talents. His IPL debut season yielded 13 wickets in 10 matches, displaying raw pace, aggression and the ability to trouble batters with steep bounce. Across T20 cricket, Coetzee has built a reputation as a strike bowler who delivers breakthroughs at crucial moments. His pace — touching 150 km/h at times — combined with heavy-hitting lower-order batting makes him a valuable two-phase bowler. Franchises looking for a young overseas enforcer are widely predicted to engage in a bidding tussle for him.

Rahul Chahar (India) Base Price: Rs 1 crore Rahul Chahar remains one of the most proven Indian wrist-spinners in the IPL ecosystem. With 75 wickets in 79 matches, he has repeatedly delivered in high-pressure situations for his teams. His best figures of 4/27 underline his capability to break partnerships and dominate middle overs. Chahar’s wider T20 experience is built on accuracy, flight variations and his ability to maintain a strong economy rate against aggressive batters. Given the scarcity of experienced Indian leg-spinners in this auction pool, Chahar is expected to attract multiple franchises needing a stable middle-overs specialist. Matheesha Pathirana (Sri Lanka)