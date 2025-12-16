Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 Auction: KKR buys SL pacer Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 Crore

Pathirana's previous stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw him play a vital role before his release after a modest IPL 2025 campaign.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
Known for his unique slinging bowling action, Pathirana's ability to consistently bowl yorkers at speeds exceeding 150 km/h makes him an exciting addition to KKR's bowling attack.
 
IPL Career: A Tale of Ups and Downs
 
Pathirana’s IPL journey began with promise, as he quickly became an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings' bowling attack. In IPL 2023, he played a key role in helping CSK clinch the title, taking 19 wickets in 12 matches with an economy rate of 8.01, showcasing his ability to bowl under pressure. However, his performance dipped in IPL 2025, as he took only 13 wickets in 12 matches with a higher economy rate of 10.13. 
Matheesha Pathirana IPL bowling stats
Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W
32 702 1016 47 4/28 21.62 8.68 14.94 1 0
 
Overall, the 22-year-old pacer has played 32 IPL matches and claimed 47 wickets, maintaining an economy rate of 8.68. This mix of highs and lows shows his potential, and with the right support, he could once again become a match-winner for KKR in IPL 2026. 
 
Impressive T20 Career: Wickets and Economy
 
In T20 cricket, Pathirana has been more consistent, with 136 wickets in 101 matches at an average of 21.27. His economy rate in the format stands at a competitive 8.58, with five four-wicket hauls to his name. In international cricket, he has represented Sri Lanka in 21 T20Is, claiming 31 wickets at an economy rate of 8.66.
 
Despite his success, Pathirana’s career has been marred by injuries, which have occasionally hindered his progress. However, his performances, particularly in the shorter formats, have earned him recognition as one of the promising fast bowlers in world cricket.
 
Pathirana Shines in ILT20
 
Just a day before the IPL auction, Pathirana showcased his skills in the ILT20 league, taking 3/19 for Sharjah Warriorz. His spell included a maiden wicket in the powerplay, highlighting his sharp skills and ability to perform under pressure. This performance undoubtedly contributed to his high demand in the IPL auction, making him one of the most coveted bowlers for IPL 2026.

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super Kings

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

