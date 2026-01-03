IPL 2026: KKR confirms release of Mustafizur Rahman after BCCI diktat

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday officially confirmed the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad, following a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The franchise issued a formal media advisory stating that the decision was executed after consultations and compliance with regulatory processes, reaffirming the BCCI’s authority as the IPL’s governing body.

ALSO READ: New BCCI Diktat on Bangladesh Players? Will India tour BAN in September? The move comes amid growing political and diplomatic tensions triggered by recent incidents involving minority safety in Bangladesh, which sparked public debate over Mustafizur’s inclusion in the tournament. KKR also confirmed that IPL regulations permit the signing of a replacement player, with details to be announced at a later stage.

KKR issues official statement KKR released a media advisory on Saturday evening confirming that the BCCI, acting as the league’s regulator, had instructed the franchise to remove Mustafizur from the squad ahead of IPL 2026. The statement emphasised that the decision was carried out through proper administrative channels, including discussions with league officials. The franchise also clarified that it remains eligible to sign a replacement player under existing IPL guidelines and will provide updates once the process advances. The development marks a sudden turn in KKR’s pre-season plans, with the team now preparing to recalibrate its bowling combination ahead of the tournament.

BCCI explains reason behind diktat BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia earlier confirmed that the cricket board had directed KKR to release Mustafizur, citing ‘recent developments all across’ without elaborating on operational specifics. Saikia reiterated that the BCCI would approve a replacement signing if requested by KKR, in accordance with IPL regulations. The decision followed mounting public and political criticism tied to concerns over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, including the recent killing of a Hindu man, which intensified pressure on Indian cricket authorities. While the BCCI did not directly link the release to any single incident, the timing aligns with increased diplomatic unease between the two nations.