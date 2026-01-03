Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Here's why BCCI asked KKR to release Bangladesh's Mustafizur

KKR had secured Rahman's services for a hefty Rs 9.20 crore, significantly higher than his base price of Rs 2 crore, after a fierce bidding battle involving Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Mustafizur Rahman was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 mini-auction recently
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
The BCCI has instructed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This move comes amid the increasing strain in bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh.  KKR had secured Rahman’s services for a hefty Rs 9.20 crore, significantly higher than his base price of Rs 2 crore, after a fierce bidding battle involving Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the IPL auction last month.
Replacement Player Option
 
The BCCI has confirmed that KKR will be allowed to name a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman if needed. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI on Saturday, "The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for a replacement if required. Upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player." 
 
Reason Behind the Decision
 
When asked about the rationale for the decision, Saikia responded, "Because of recent developments all across." While specifics were not detailed, the move appears to be linked to ongoing tensions between the two countries. The pressure on the BCCI had increased due to concerns raised by India regarding the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly after the recent killing of a Hindu man in the country.
 
Ongoing Strain in Bilateral Relations
 
This decision highlights the influence of diplomatic relations on sports and the growing pressure on the BCCI in the context of international relations. The BCCI’s actions come as part of an ongoing issue, with India expressing concerns over the safety of its citizens and minorities in Bangladesh amidst rising tensions.
First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

