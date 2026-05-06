KSCA disappointed after missing out on IPL 2026 playoffs hosting rights

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has expressed strong disappointment after being excluded from hosting the IPL 2026 playoffs and final, raising concerns about the venue selection process followed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In a statement issued on Wednesday (May 6), KSCA said it had formally conveyed its “preparedness, willingness, and keen interest” in hosting the playoff matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The association also highlighted that its president, Venkatesh Prasad, had personally engaged with the BCCI regarding the matter.

"At the outset, KSCA expresses its disappointment that the IPL Playoff matches have been allotted to other centres," the statement read.

Bengaluru’s hosting credentials highlighted

KSCA underscored the success of the five league matches held in Bengaluru this season, pointing out that the games were executed smoothly and received positive feedback.

"The IPL matches conducted in Bengaluru during the current season were widely appreciated for their smooth execution, crowd management, operational efficiency, and overall spectator experience."

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Hardik to miss MI vs RCB game in Raipur? Here's latest update Despite this track record, and expectations that Bengaluru, home to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, would host the final, the city was overlooked.

BCCI opts for alternate venues

Instead, the BCCI awarded playoff matches to Dharamsala and Mullanpur, both home venues of last season’s runners-up Punjab Kings. Ahmedabad was selected to host the final once again, marking its fourth time in five editions since the Motera stadium redevelopment.

Explaining its decision, the BCCI cited logistical challenges and special circumstances:

"Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, the TATA IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case."

It further added, "certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols."

KSCA Responds to BCCI’s Explanation

In response, KSCA clarified that its communication had been purely operational and intended to maintain transparency.

its communication to the board was "purely factual, operational, and clarificatory in nature," aimed at providing "transparency and clarity regarding logistical and stakeholder-related requirements associated with hosting such high-profile matches."

The association also pointed out that Bengaluru has consistently followed a standard operational model since the IPL began in 2008, including during previous playoff matches.

Respect for BCCI’s Authority

While expressing disappointment, KSCA maintained that it respects the BCCI’s final decision, even though no detailed explanation was formally shared with them.

"Despite our preparedness and willingness to host the Playoffs, we understand that the BCCI has taken a decision to allot these matches to other venues. While the specific reasons for the same have not been formally communicated to KSCA, we fully respect the prerogative and decision-making authority of the BCCI in this regard," the statement added.

Stadium Clearance and Minor Challenges

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium had resumed hosting matches this season after being cleared by government authorities following a safety review. This came after a stampede incident during last year’s RCB victory celebrations had halted matches at the venue.

The stadium is also set to host international fixtures later this year, including a T20I against Sri Lanka and an ODI against the West Indies.

Although the five IPL matches this season were largely well-managed, KSCA acknowledged minor logistical issues, particularly related to the state government’s request for VIP tickets for MLAs.

Commitment to Future Events

KSCA concluded by reaffirming its readiness to host major cricket events in the future and pledged continued cooperation with the BCCI and all stakeholders.

it "remains fully prepared and committed to hosting matches of national and international importance" and would continue to extend its "fullest support and co-operation" to the BCCI and other stakeholders.