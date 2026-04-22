IPL 2026: MI vs CSK playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Two of the most successful teams in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will be hoping to reignite their hopes for playoffs in IPL 2026 when they battle each other in match 33 of the season at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 23.

Both teams so far have recorded similar numbers as they have played six games and won just two of them. However, there will be a big difference when they face each other in Mumbai as MI are coming fresh off a big 99-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last game, while CSK lost their last game to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a last-over thriller.

In terms of team combination, MI seem to have finally got their desired team set-up minus Rohit Sharma, who has been out of the team for the last two games due to hamstring troubles but is expected to join the side for the CSK game. Jasprit Bumrah has finally ended his dry run in the season and Tilak’s ton has rejuvenated their middle order. MI will fancy their chances of securing their second consecutive win on Thursday.

On the other hand, CSK is experiencing a phase that is very similar to Murphy’s law that states whatever can go wrong will go wrong. The five-time champions are suffering with inconsistency in form and on top of that they have been plagued with injuries throughout the season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest batter to reach 500 runs The latest casualty of the injury bug is their in-form and most successful batter of the season, Ayush Mhatre, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. MS Dhoni, who has been on the sidelines due to a calf strain, is also unlikely to return vs MI. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is struggling with his own form, now has the daunting task of recalling the perfect playing combination to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

IPL 2026: MI vs CSK playing 11

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Impact players: Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Impact players: Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Akeal Hosein

MI vs CSK head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 39

MI won: 21

CSK won: 8

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

MI squad for IPL 2026: Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, AM Ghazanfar, Robin Minz, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Raghu Sharma

CSK squad for IPL 2026: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Ramakrishna Ghosh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes

IPL 2026 match on April 23: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live toss, MI vs CSK telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 23 (Thursday) in IPL 2026?

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will clash in match 32 of IPL 2026 on April 23 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the MI vs CSK IPL 2026 match?

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.

When will the live toss for the MI vs CSK take place?

The live toss for the MI vs CSK cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 23.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s MI vs CSK IPL 2026 match in India?