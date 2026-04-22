IPL 2026 points table: Team rankings and key stats after LSG vs RR match

Rajasthan Royals (RR), powered by a strong all-round performance, beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) away from home in match 31 of IPL 2026 to return to winning ways and collect crucial two points. With this victory, RR climbed to second place in the points table with 10 points, strengthening their position in the race for the playoffs. LSG, meanwhile, continued to struggle and remained stuck at ninth position after another disappointing result.
Elsewhere in the competition, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) victory over Delhi Capitals helped them rise to fourth place in the standings, while DC slipped to fifth.
At the top of the table, Punjab Kings (PBKS) continued their unbeaten run, leading with 11 points from six games. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and SRH are closely placed behind the Royals in the top four, both locked on 8 points, keeping the playoff race tightly contested.
DC and Gujarat Titans (GT) sit fifth and sixth respectively with six points each, separated only by net run rate. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) occupy seventh and eighth positions with four points apiece from six matches. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), despite finally registering their first win of the season, remain at the bottom of the table.
SRH’s Abhishek Sharma, with his brilliant ton against DC, has taken his total runs tally in IPL 2026 to 323 runs and is now leading the race for the Orange Cap. He is followed closely by his teammate Heinrich Klaasen (320 runs) and GT skipper Shubman Gill (265 runs) at second and third spot.
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings
PLAYER
MATCHES
INNS
RUNS
AVG
SR
4s
6s
Abhishek Sharma
7
7
323
53.83
215.33
25
27
Heinrich Klaasen
7
7
320
53.33
153.11
22
13
Shubman Gill
5
5
265
53
151.43
27
10
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
7
7
254
36.29
220.87
26
20
Virat Kohli
6
6
247
49.4
157.32
28
8
Yashasvi Jaiswal
7
7
245
49
155.06
27
12
Ishan Kishan
7
7
238
34
188.89
24
13
Rajat Patidar
6
6
230
46
212.96
12
22
IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard
LSG's Prince Yadav took over the purple cap leaderboard with his 2 wickets vs RR taking him to 13 wickets on the night. Despite CSK’s lacklustre run in IPL 2026 so far, their pacer Anshul Kamboj, with 13 wickets in six matches, is 2nd in the standings. He is followed by SRH's Eshan Malinga (12 wickets). The previous edition’s Purple Cap winner, GT’s Prasidh Krishna (12 wickets) completes the top 4 bowlers.