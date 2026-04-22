IPL 2026 points table: Team rankings and key stats after LSG vs RR match

Rajasthan Royals (RR), powered by a strong all-round performance, beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) away from home in match 31 of IPL 2026 to return to winning ways and collect crucial two points. With this victory, RR climbed to second place in the points table with 10 points, strengthening their position in the race for the playoffs. LSG, meanwhile, continued to struggle and remained stuck at ninth position after another disappointing result.

Elsewhere in the competition, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) victory over Delhi Capitals helped them rise to fourth place in the standings, while DC slipped to fifth.

At the top of the table, Punjab Kings (PBKS) continued their unbeaten run, leading with 11 points from six games. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and SRH are closely placed behind the Royals in the top four, both locked on 8 points, keeping the playoff race tightly contested.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: MI vs CSK playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming IPL 2026 points table Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 PBKS 6 5 0 1 11 1.42 2 RR 7 5 2 0 10 0.599 3 RCB 6 4 2 0 8 1.171 4 SRH 7 4 3 0 8 0.82 5 DC 6 3 3 0 6 -0.13 6 GT 6 3 3 0 6 -0.821 7 MI 6 2 4 0 4 0.067 8 CSK 6 2 4 0 4 -0.78 9 LSG 7 2 5 0 4 -1.173 10 KKR 7 1 5 1 3 -0.879 DC and Gujarat Titans (GT) sit fifth and sixth respectively with six points each, separated only by net run rate. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) occupy seventh and eighth positions with four points apiece from six matches. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), despite finally registering their first win of the season, remain at the bottom of the table.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest batter to reach 500 runs IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings PLAYER MATCHES INNS RUNS AVG SR 4s 6s Abhishek Sharma 7 7 323 53.83 215.33 25 27 Heinrich Klaasen 7 7 320 53.33 153.11 22 13 Shubman Gill 5 5 265 53 151.43 27 10 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 7 7 254 36.29 220.87 26 20 Virat Kohli 6 6 247 49.4 157.32 28 8 Yashasvi Jaiswal 7 7 245 49 155.06 27 12 Ishan Kishan 7 7 238 34 188.89 24 13 Rajat Patidar 6 6 230 46 212.96 12 22 SRH’s Abhishek Sharma, with his brilliant ton against DC, has taken his total runs tally in IPL 2026 to 323 runs and is now leading the race for the Orange Cap. He is followed closely by his teammate Heinrich Klaasen (320 runs) and GT skipper Shubman Gill (265 runs) at second and third spot.