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IPL 2026 points table: Team rankings and key stats after LSG vs RR match

Elsewhere in the competition, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) victory over Delhi Capitals helped them rise to fourth place in the standings, while DC slipped to fifth.

LSG vs RR ipl 2026 points table
LSG vs RR ipl 2026 points table
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 11:04 PM IST
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Rajasthan Royals (RR), powered by a strong all-round performance, beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) away from home in match 31 of IPL 2026 to return to winning ways and collect crucial two points. With this victory, RR climbed to second place in the points table with 10 points, strengthening their position in the race for the playoffs. LSG, meanwhile, continued to struggle and remained stuck at ninth position after another disappointing result.
 
Elsewhere in the competition, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) victory over Delhi Capitals helped them rise to fourth place in the standings, while DC slipped to fifth.
 
At the top of the table, Punjab Kings (PBKS) continued their unbeaten run, leading with 11 points from six games. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and SRH are closely placed behind the Royals in the top four, both locked on 8 points, keeping the playoff race tightly contested.
 
DC and Gujarat Titans (GT) sit fifth and sixth respectively with six points each, separated only by net run rate. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) occupy seventh and eighth positions with four points apiece from six matches. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), despite finally registering their first win of the season, remain at the bottom of the table.   
IPL 2026 points table
Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 PBKS 6 5 0 1 11 1.42
2 RR 7 5 2 0 10 0.599
3 RCB 6 4 2 0 8 1.171
4 SRH 7 4 3 0 8 0.82
5 DC 6 3 3 0 6 -0.13
6 GT 6 3 3 0 6 -0.821
7 MI 6 2 4 0 4 0.067
8 CSK 6 2 4 0 4 -0.78
9 LSG 7 2 5 0 4 -1.173
10 KKR 7 1 5 1 3 -0.879
 
  IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard
 
SRH’s Abhishek Sharma, with his brilliant ton against DC, has taken his total runs tally in IPL 2026 to 323 runs and is now leading the race for the Orange Cap. He is followed closely by his teammate Heinrich Klaasen (320 runs) and GT skipper Shubman Gill (265 runs) at second and third spot. 
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings
PLAYER MATCHES INNS RUNS AVG SR 4s 6s
Abhishek Sharma 7 7 323 53.83 215.33 25 27
Heinrich Klaasen 7 7 320 53.33 153.11 22 13
Shubman Gill 5 5 265 53 151.43 27 10
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 7 7 254 36.29 220.87 26 20
Virat Kohli 6 6 247 49.4 157.32 28 8
Yashasvi Jaiswal 7 7 245 49 155.06 27 12
Ishan Kishan 7 7 238 34 188.89 24 13
Rajat Patidar 6 6 230 46 212.96 12 22
 
IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard 
LSG's Prince Yadav took over the purple cap leaderboard with his 2 wickets vs RR taking him to 13 wickets on the night. Despite CSK’s lacklustre run in IPL 2026 so far, their pacer Anshul Kamboj, with 13 wickets in six matches, is 2nd in the standings. He is followed by SRH's Eshan Malinga (12 wickets). The previous edition’s Purple Cap winner, GT’s Prasidh Krishna (12 wickets) completes the top 4 bowlers. 
IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings
PLAYER MATCHES OVERS BALLS WKTS AVG RUNS 4-FERS 5-FERS
Prince Yadav 7 26 156 13 16.77 218 0 0
Anshul Kamboj 6 21.4 130 13 16.23 211 0 0
Eshan Malinga 7 23 138 12 18.08 217 1 0
Prasidh Krishna 6 24 144 12 19.83 238 1 0
Ravi Bishnoi 7 22 132 11 20.3 203 1 0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6 24 144 10 20 200 0 0
Kagiso Rabada 6 23 138 10 22.4 224 0 0
Jofra Archer 7 24 144 9 21.56 194 0 0
Harsh Dubey 6 17 102 8 17.75 142 0 0
Krunal Pandya 6 21 126 8 22.5 180 0 0
 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsRajasthan RoyalsMumbai IndiansLucknow Super GiantsGujarat TitansRoyal Challengers BangaloreDelhi CapitalsSunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 11:04 PM IST

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