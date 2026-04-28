IPL 2026: MI vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 29 in IPL 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. It has been a difficult season so far for MI, who are being led by Hardik Pandya. The five-time champions are currently placed ninth on the points table, having managed only two wins from their first seven matches.

With pressure mounting, MI will be eager to turn things around and deliver a strong performance in front of their home supporters as they look to register their third win of the campaign.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a comparatively better season. They are sitting third in the standings with five victories from eight games. Although their campaign started on an uneven note, SRH have built strong momentum by winning their last four matches consecutively. This winning streak has boosted their confidence significantly.

They will now aim to continue this impressive run, maintain consistency, and further solidify their place in the top four as the tournament progresses.

IPL 2026: MI vs SRH probable playing 11

Mumbai Indians playing 11: Quinton de Kock (WK), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Impact Player: Rohit Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Travis Head ALSO READ: Why PBKS players are wearing black armbands during IPL 2026 match vs RR? Travis Head

MI vs SRH head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 25

MI won: 15

SRH won: 10

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

MI squad for IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock(w), Danish Malewar, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Krish Bhagat, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Raghu Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

SRH squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

IPL 2026 match details: MI vs SRH (April 29)

Which teams will clash on April 28 (Tuesday) in IPL 2026?

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off in Match 41 of IPL 2026 on Monday, April 29.

Where will the MI vs SRH match be played?

The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium.

What time will the MI vs SRH toss happen?

The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast MI vs SRH live?

The match will be shown live on the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 2 HD/SD.

How to watch MI vs SRH live streaming in India?

Fans can watch the match live on the JioHotstar app and website.