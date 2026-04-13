IPL 2026: Prasidh Krishna credits smart bouncer change-ups for wickets

India speedster Prasidh Krishna believes that using change-ups cleverly, including a mixture of hard lengths and variation in bouncers, has worked wonders for him during the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Prasidh, who is once again leading the list of top wicket-takers in this edition, took 4 for 28 in a game-changing performance against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. He got one with a hard length delivery, one with back of the length and two wickets with variations of off-cutter bouncer and wide bumper.

"I think it's a mixture of bowling those hard lengths, those bouncers, the off-cutters. The other bases were bowling based on bouncers, so I thought I could bring up the change-up and that actually worked for us," Prasidh said at the post-match press conference.

In fact, the delivery that he bowled to dismiss the hard-hitting Mukul Choudhary was the best of the match. He rolled his finger with an off-break grip but used his wrists to dig it in as Mukul tried to jump and play a cross-batted heave, only to edge one to keeper. However, Prasidh believes that usage of short balls is based on nature of the surface. "As a bowler, you can bowl a yorker, you can bowl a length ball, you can bowl a bouncer. So we just try and play around with those things and on certain days some balls really work well and you stick with it." Prasidh believes that there was something for both batters and bowlers on the Ekana track here.