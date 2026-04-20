Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 Today's Match: GT vs MI playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

IPL 2026 Today's Match: GT vs MI playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Shubman Gill-led GT will be hoping to get back into the top four in the points table with a win over struggling MI at home

GT vs MI key player battles
GT vs MI key player battles
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 9:03 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Gujarat Titans will aim to continue their winning momentum when they host Mumbai Indians in Match 30 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.
 
After opening the season with defeats to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat have responded impressively with three consecutive wins over Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. Captain Shubman Gill has led strongly, though the middle order will still look for greater consistency.
 
Mumbai, meanwhile, have endured another difficult campaign. Their win over Kolkata ended a long wait for a season-opening victory, but defeats in the next four games have put them under pressure again. While the top order has shown flashes, the middle and lower order have not clicked.
 
With home advantage and better form, Gujarat start as favourites, but Mumbai’s experience makes them a dangerous opponent. 

Shubman Gill’s captaincy record in IPL (GT)

  • Matches: 31
  • Wins: 17
  • Losses: 14
  • N/R: 0
  • Win percentage: 54.83%

Hardik Pandya's captaincy record in IPL (MI)

  • Matches: 63
  • Wins: 36
  • Losses: 27
  • N/R: 0
  • Win percentage: 57.14%

IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs MI

Gujarat Titans head into the contest with growing confidence after bouncing back from two early defeats to register three consecutive victories. Led by Shubman Gill, GT’s top order has carried the batting unit, with Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler providing most of the runs so far.
 
However, the middle order remains an area to watch, with Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia yet to make major contributions consistently. The bowling attack looked sharper in the previous win over KKR, which should boost confidence.
 
Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan form a strong core, though consistency with the ball remains key on batting-friendly surfaces.
 
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna
 
Impact players: Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat
 
GT squad for IPL 2026:
 
Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Tom Banton

IPL 2026: MI playing 11 vs GT

Mumbai Indians come into the match under pressure after four straight defeats following their opening-game win. Captain Hardik Pandya has struggled to inspire a turnaround, while the batting unit has lacked rhythm.
 
Suryakumar Yadav has shown glimpses of form but needs consistency, and Tilak Varma has endured a lean run. The biggest concern remains the availability of Rohit Sharma, who is recovering from a hamstring issue and missed the previous game.
 
With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah has been economical but wicketless, while support from Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and the spin group has been inconsistent. Mumbai need a complete performance to revive their campaign.
 
Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
 
Impact players: AM Ghazanfar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz

MI squad for IPL 2026:

Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, AM Ghazanfar, Robin Minz, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Raghu Sharma

IPL 2026: GT vs MI key player battles

GT batters vs MI bowlers
 
Batter (GT) Bowler (MI) Inns Runs Outs SR
Shubman Gill Jasprit Bumrah 8 34 2 89
Shubman Gill Trent Boult 13 75 2 106
Shubman Gill Deepak Chahar 12 101 4 140
Shubman Gill Hardik Pandya 6 19 4 83
Sai Sudharsan Trent Boult 5 43 2 113
Jos Buttler Jasprit Bumrah 14 79 4 90
Jos Buttler Trent Boult 9 88 0 149
Jos Buttler Hardik Pandya 19 179 2 163
Glenn Phillips Jasprit Bumrah 6 26 0 104
Rashid Khan Jasprit Bumrah 6 5 4 56
 
MI batters vs GT bowlers
 
Batter (MI) Bowler (GT) Inns Runs Outs SR
Quinton de Kock Prasidh Krishna 5 44 2 176
Quinton de Kock Mohammed Siraj 7 51 2 155
Quinton de Kock Rashid Khan 8 98 3 120
Suryakumar Yadav Mohammed Siraj 7 69 1 230
Suryakumar Yadav Rashid Khan 14 124 0 148
Tilak Varma Prasidh Krishna 4 8 2 80
Hardik Pandya Prasidh Krishna 7 61 1 153
Hardik Pandya Mohammed Siraj 7 40 0 148
Hardik Pandya Rashid Khan 8 32 2 73
Shardul Thakur Rashid Khan 3 3 2 50
 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

PBKS vs LSG Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

IPL 2026 PBKS vs LSG: Pitch report, highest score, Chandigarh key stats

KKR vs RR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

IPL 2026 KKR vs RR: Pitch report, highest score, Eden Gardens key stats

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansMumbai IndiansCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story