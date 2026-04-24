IPL 2026 Today's Match: RCB vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

In Match 34 of IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face Gujarat Titans in what promises to be an important encounter. RCB have enjoyed a strong campaign so far, sitting third on the points table with four wins from six matches. However, they come into this game after a narrow setback against Delhi Capitals, where they lost by six wickets.

Batting first, Bengaluru put up 175 runs, but Delhi chased the target down in the final over. Phil Salt was the standout performer with a fluent 63, while Tim David added a useful 26. With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered an impressive spell of 3/26 in four overs, and Krunal Pandya also chipped in with a wicket.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RCB vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, also endured a disappointing result in their previous outing, suffering a heavy 99-run defeat to Mumbai Indians. Mumbai posted 199 while batting first, and Gujarat’s reply never got going as they were bowled out for just 100 runs. Their top order collapsed early, leaving them under pressure throughout the chase. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Rehan Ahmed joins Delhi Capitals as Ben Duckett replacement Washington Sundar provided some resistance with a 26-run knock, but lacked support from the other end. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/33, while Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj contributed with a wicket each.

Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in IPL (RCB) Matches: 22 Wins: 15 Losses: 7 N/R: 0 Win percentage: 68.18% Shubman Gill’s captaincy record in IPL (GT) Matches: 32 Wins: 17 Losses: 15 N/R: 0 Win percentage: 53.13% IPL 2026: RCB playing 11 vs GT Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting strength is built around a powerful top order, with Virat Kohli and Phil Salt providing aggressive starts and consistent scoring. The middle overs are stabilized by captain Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal, who help maintain momentum and control the innings. Tim David plays the finisher’s role effectively, adding crucial late-innings firepower. In the bowling unit, Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the attack with his experience and control, while Josh Hazlewood supports him with disciplined new-ball spells. Together, they have formed a balanced RCB unit, combining explosive batting depth with a reliable and wicket-taking pace attack in IPL 2026.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: PD Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal (C), RM Patidar, Tim David, JM Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, KH Pandya, B Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam RCB squad for IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs RCB Gujarat Titans’ top order remains their biggest strength, with Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler forming a solid batting trio. Gill has been in excellent form with 265 runs in five innings, while Buttler has contributed 206 runs at number three. Sai Sudharsan, despite a lean patch, continues to open alongside Gill.

However, the middle order is a concern, with limited support for Washington Sundar and inconsistent returns from Glenn Phillips and Shahrukh Khan, whose place is under pressure. GT’s bowling attack is strong, led by Kagiso Rabada, with Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma, and Rashid Khan in support. Gujarat Titans playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, R Tewatia, Rashid Khan, K Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (C), Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Kulwant Khejroliya, M Shahrukh Khan, Ashok Sharma, Rahul Tewatia