MI vs CSK: Why Rohit-Dhoni will be missed during 'El Clasico' in IPL 2026?

For the first time in IPL history, and possibly in the famed “El Clasico” rivalry between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are unavailable for selection. Rohit is still recovering from a hamstring injury, while Dhoni is sidelined due to a knee problem.

This high-profile IPL 2026 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium saw MI winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. MI captain Hardik Pandya confirmed that the team would remain unchanged, meaning Rohit Sharma did not feature in the playing XI.

Dhoni and Rohit's impact in 'El Clasico' over the years -

Rohit and Dhoni batting stats for MI vs CSK Player Opposition Inns Runs Avg SR 50s / 100s Rohit Sharma CSK 36 972 31.4 131 8 / 1 MS Dhoni MI 38 772 35.1 131 3 / 0 The rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings has been defined by the consistency of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. Rohit has scored 972 runs against CSK, making them one of his most frequent victims, while Dhoni has accumulated 772 runs against MI, showcasing his ability to perform in high-pressure clashes. Both players also rank highly in overall IPL records against specific opponents, underlining their dominance. With the possibility of both icons missing a clash, it marks a significant moment, as their presence has long been central to one of the IPL’s most celebrated rivalries. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups The rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings has been defined by the consistency of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. Rohit has scored 972 runs against CSK, making them one of his most frequent victims, while Dhoni has accumulated 772 runs against MI, showcasing his ability to perform in high-pressure clashes.Both players also rank highly in overall IPL records against specific opponents, underlining their dominance. With the possibility of both icons missing a clash, it marks a significant moment, as their presence has long been central to one of the IPL’s most celebrated rivalries.

Batting records for Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in IPL Record Type Player Runs Opponent Most runs by Rohit vs any team Rohit Sharma 1161 KKR Rohit Sharma 1092 DC Rohit Sharma 972 CSK Most runs vs CSK in IPL Virat Kohli 1174 CSK Shikhar Dhawan 1057 CSK Rohit Sharma 972 CSK Most runs by Dhoni vs any team MS Dhoni 906 RCB MS Dhoni 772 MI MS Dhoni 739 DC MI Stick to winning combination Hardik Pandya explained that the team decided to maintain continuity after a balanced performance in the previous game.

He noted that the squad had shown strong intent and energy, and the focus was on sustaining that intensity as a collective unit. According to him, the conditions looked green initially but played well for batting, and the team preferred to back the same combination. CSK confirm Dhoni’s absence, make adjustments CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed that MS Dhoni would not be part of the matchday squad. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter is yet to feature in IPL 2026 due to a calf strain picked up during a pre-season training session. Despite his absence, CSK made a few tactical changes to their lineup ahead of the contest.

Gaikwad also acknowledged Dhoni’s massive influence on the team’s popularity, crediting him for the overwhelming fan support CSK continues to receive across venues. Rohit Sharma’s injury update Rohit Sharma’s absence is linked to a hamstring injury sustained in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium. Although he had begun regaining momentum and even returned to training, he is not yet fully match-fit. During that match, Rohit managed 19 runs before briefly requiring medical attention in the 16th over. He resumed batting for a short while but eventually walked off the field due to discomfort.