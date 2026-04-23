IPL 2026: RCB vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 24, in Match No. 34 of IPL 2026.

Rajat Patidar-led RCB have played six matches so far, registering four wins and two losses. They come into this fixture after a close six-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals in their previous game. A victory on Friday could push RCB up to second place on the points table.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: CSK rope in Akash Madhwal as replacement for Ayush Mhatre On the other hand, Gujarat Titans began their season with two straight defeats but bounced back strongly with three consecutive wins. However, their winning run was halted in their last outing, where they suffered a heavy 99-run loss against Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2026: RCB vs GT playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood.

Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma.

Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia

RCB vs GT head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 6

RCB won: 3

GT won: 3

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

RCB squad for IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (C), Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Kulwant Khejroliya, M Shahrukh Khan, Ashok Sharma, Rahul Tewatia

IPL 2026 match on April 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, live toss, RCB vs GT telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 24 (Friday) in IPL 2026?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to meet in Match 34 of IPL 2026 on Friday, April 24.

Where will the RCB vs GT match be played?

The IPL 2026 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will take place at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

What time will the RCB vs GT toss happen?

The live toss for the RCB vs GT match is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST on April 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast RCB vs GT live?

The match will be shown live on the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch RCB vs GT live streaming in India?

Fans can stream the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match live on the JioHotstar app and website.