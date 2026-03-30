IPL 2026 Today's Match: RR vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

The inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) will kick off their campaign in IPL 2026 today at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati as they host five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After finishing as the bottom two teams in the points table, both RR and CSK will be looking for a key turnaround this season.

RR will have a strong batting line-up to boast, just like in IPL 2025, and with the addition of players like Ravindra Jadeja and Dasun Shanaka, they will hope to overcome their middle-order concerns. While RR’s pace bowling looks complete, they may have some trouble finding the right combination in the spin department.

However, CSK still have a good batting and spin attack to lead them this season; their only concern will be who to rely on as the death bowler. CSK, on the other hand, look slightly unsettled due to injuries and squad changes. They first lost the services of Nathan Ellis due to a hamstring injury before MS Dhoni got sidelined for the first two weeks due to a calf strain and Dewald Brevis was ruled out of the RR clash due to side strain a day before the match.However, CSK still have a good batting and spin attack to lead them this season; their only concern will be who to rely on as the death bowler.

But before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy records of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations and key player match-ups for the game.

Riyan Parag’s captaincy record in IPL (RR)

Matches: 8

Wins: 2

Losses: 6

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 25%

Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy record in IPL (CSK)

Matches: 19

Wins: 8

Losses: 11

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 42.10%

IPL 2026: RR playing 11 vs CSK

Rajasthan Royals head into their IPL 2026 opener with a fresh-looking squad after a major trade window shake-up. The biggest talking point remains the departure of former skipper Sanju Samson to CSK, with Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran moving the other way.

However, RR have already been dealt a significant setback as Curran has been ruled out for the entire season due to injury, weakening their all-round depth.

Despite that, the Royals still boast a strong core. The batting will revolve around Yashasvi Jaiswal and youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the top, while skipper Riyan Parag anchors the middle order alongside power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer. Jadeja adds balance as a premier all-round option.

In the bowling department, RR will rely heavily on a potent pace trio of Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger and Sandeep Sharma, with Vignesh Puthur likely to provide spin support.

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira / Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Vignesh Puthur

Impact players: Tushar Deshpande / Yudhvir Singh Charak

RR squad for IPL 2026:

Aman Rao, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan de Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Riyan Parag (C), Dasun Shanaka, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Punja, Yudhvir Charak

IPL 2026: CSK playing 11 vs RR

Chennai Super Kings have also had a disrupted build-up to IPL 2026 due to injuries. Death-over specialist Nathan Ellis has been ruled out for the season, while veteran icon MS Dhoni will miss the first two weeks due to a calf strain.

The absence of Dhoni opens up opportunities for experimentation, particularly in team balance, as CSK could opt for an extra bowler.

The batting unit still looks formidable. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to lead from the front, with Sanju Samson and Ayush Mhatre forming a strong top order. The middle order features the in-form all -rounder Shivam Dube. However, they will miss the services of Dewald Brevis who has been ruled out of the opening game due to side strain. Sarfaraz Khan is likely to take up Brevis' spot for RR clash.

Bowling remains the only area of concern, but CSK have options in Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad, along with all-round support from Jamie Overton.

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj

Impact players: Rahul Chahar / Kartik Sharma

CSK squad for IPL 2026:

Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma, MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Prashant Veer, Shivam Dube, Zak Foulkes, Akeal Hosein, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Mukesh Choudhary, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Ramkrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal

IPL 2026: RR vs CSK key player battles

RR batters vs CSK bowlers

Batter Bowler Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg Yashasvi Jaiswal Khaleel Ahmed 58 28 2 11 11 1 207.1 29 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rahul Chahar 22 18 1 8 2 1 122.2 22 Riyan Parag Khaleel Ahmed 31 24 2 10 3 1 129.1 15.5 Shimron Hetmyer Khaleel Ahmed 44 27 1 9 3 3 163 44 Shimron Hetmyer Rahul Chahar 36 29 2 11 2 2 124.1 18 Ravindra Jadeja Khaleel Ahmed 18 17 1 7 1 1 105.9 18 Dhruv Jurel Khaleel Ahmed 12 9 1 3 1 1 133.3 12

CSK batters vs RR bowlers