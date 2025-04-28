Monday, April 28, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Watch Kohli mock Rahul with 'this is my ground celebration' after RCB win

Watch Kohli mock Rahul with 'this is my ground celebration' after RCB win

KL Rahul, who is from Karnataka, scripted the chase for DC vs RCB in their first clash of the season in Bengaluru

DC vs RCB

DC vs RCB

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday registered a crucial win over Delhi Capitals at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium to go to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table. RCB chased the 163-run target set by DC, and once again it was the star batter Virat Kohli who laid the foundation of the chase with his 51-run innings and a 119-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Krunal Pandya (76 not out). While no real damage was done to the Delhi Capitals’ playoff chances after the loss, it was revenge well taken by the Bengaluru-based franchise, which lost the home game against the same team earlier this season. 
 
 
The satisfaction of RCB was clearly visible when Virat Kohli, after the win, took a friendly dig at KL Rahul by imitating his 'this is my ground' celebration. Notably, KL Rahul, who is from Karnataka, scripted the chase for DC vs RCB in their first clash of the season and performed an animated celebration by making an imaginary circle on the ground and thumping his bat in the middle. Now Kohli, who hails from Delhi, returned the favour to Rahul in a not-so-aggressive manner, but it was enough to remind everyone that New Delhi is indeed Kohli’s den.
 
Check the full video of the Kohli-Rahul interaction after the DC vs RCB match:
 

Also Read

RR vs GT

IPL 2025: RR vs GT Playing 11, GT batters vs RR bowlers matchups

Pitch report for RR vs GT

IPL 2025: RR vs GT pitch report, highest score, Jaipur Stadium key stats

DC vs RCB highlights:

DC vs RCB highlights: All-round Krunal powers RCB to top of points table

IPL 2025 Points Table

IPL 2025 Points Table: Latest Team Rankings, Orange & Purple cap standings

Naman Dhir

IPL 2025: Naman Dhir says nothing special about facing Mahesh after MI win

 
Kohli-Rahul exchange words during the match
 
Earlier in the game, during RCB's innings against DC, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul engaged in a heated exchange. The incident unfolded with Kohli batting and Rahul positioned as the wicketkeeper. The incident video quickly went viral on social media, capturing the tense moment between the two prominent Indian players. While the exact reason behind the confrontation was not clear, the tension between them was quite evident before play resumed. Fortunately, the situation settled quickly, and both cricketers returned to the game without any further issues.
 
Check the full video of the Kohli-Rahul interaction below:
 
 

More From This Section

DC vs RCB

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal eyeing a unique milestone vs GT in Jaipur

RR vs GT playing 11

IPL 2025: RR vs GT playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians win 5 in a row, beat LSG by 54 runs at home

Phil Salt

IPL 2025: Why Phil Salt is not playing for RCB vs DC today in New Delhi?

Topics : KL Rahul Virat Kohli Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon