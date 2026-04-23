El Classico of IPL: How MI and CSK fared in greatest T20 cricket rivalry

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have defined the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the past 18 editions, building a rivalry that has come to be known as the ‘El Classico’ of the tournament. With five titles each — the joint-most in IPL history — the two franchises have set benchmarks for consistency, success and fan following. However, both teams have endured a lacklustre season, with MI and CSK entering the El Classico of IPL 2026 as the seventh- and eighth-placed sides on the points table.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups Whenever MI and CSK meet, the contest carries added significance, shaped by years of high-stakes encounters, including multiple finals. Their dominance is reflected not just in trophies but also in overall performances, with MI leading the all-time wins chart with 155 victories in 283 matches, followed by CSK with 144 wins in 259 games.

How has the MI-CSK rivalry evolved over the years? The rivalry has remained closely contested since its inception in 2008. In the early years until 2015, MI held a marginal edge, winning 12 of the 22 matches played between the two sides, while CSK secured 10 victories. Mumbai further strengthened their grip between 2018 and 2022, winning eight of the 12 encounters during this phase. This period marked MI’s dominance, as they consistently outperformed CSK in crucial clashes. MI vs CSK Head-to-Head in IPL (Phase-wise) Period Matches MI Won CSK Won 2008–2015 22 12 10 2018–2022 12 8 4 Since IPL 2023 5 1 4 However, the tide has turned in recent seasons. Since IPL 2023, CSK have staged a strong comeback, winning four of the five matches against MI, signalling a shift in momentum in this storied rivalry.

What do the head-to-head numbers reveal? Overall, MI continue to hold a slender advantage with 21 wins compared to CSK’s 18 in 39 matches. At the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai’s home ground, MI have also been dominant, winning eight of the 13 encounters. MI vs CSK Head-to-Head Record Venue Matches MI Won CSK Won Overall IPL 39 21 18 Wankhede 13 8 5 Yet, recent results suggest a different trend. CSK have won four of the last five meetings between the two sides, including key matches that have reinforced their resurgence. MI, however, claimed the most recent clash in IPL 2025 at Wankhede, registering a convincing nine-wicket win.

What makes this rivalry special in IPL history? The MI-CSK rivalry stands apart due to the legacy and consistency of both franchises. While MI boast a core of Indian internationals such as Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma, CSK have focused on blending experience with emerging talent, including players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sarfaraz Khan. Their contrasting approaches and sustained success have made their encounters unpredictable and fiercely competitive. What lies ahead in IPL 2026? With both teams finding themselves in similar positions in IPL 2026, the upcoming clash adds another compelling chapter to this rivalry. While MI retain a slight historical edge, CSK’s recent dominance suggests the balance of power continues to shift.