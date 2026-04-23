IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Two IPL heavyweights, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, will lock horns in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, with both sides desperate to revive their playoff hopes.

Mumbai and Chennai have had identical starts to the campaign, winning only two of their six matches so far. However, momentum appears to be with Mumbai Indians, who head into the clash after a commanding 99-run victory over Gujarat Titans.

The hosts seem to have found balance in recent games, with Jasprit Bumrah returning to form and Tilak Varma boosting the middle order with a brilliant century. Rohit Sharma, who missed the last two matches with a hamstring issue, is also expected to return.

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, are battling inconsistency and injuries. Their leading batter Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while MS Dhoni remains doubtful due to a calf strain. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad now faces a crucial challenge to rebuild combinations and keep CSK’s campaign alive.

But before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game.

Hardik Pandya’s captaincy record in IPL (MI)

Matches: 64

Wins: 37

Losses: 27

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 57.81%

Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy record in IPL (CSK)

Matches: 25

Wins: 10

Losses: 15

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 40%

IPL 2026: MI playing 11 vs CSK

Mumbai Indians head into Thursday’s clash with renewed confidence after snapping their four-match losing streak with a dominant win over Gujarat Titans. The biggest boost could be the possible return of Rohit Sharma, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury, though his availability remains uncertain after missing Tuesday’s optional training session.

Tilak Varma enters the contest in top form after his match-winning century, while Jasprit Bumrah also returned among the wickets. Mumbai will still want more from captain Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, both yet to hit top gear. English all-rounder Will Jacks has joined the squad and could strengthen the XI.

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Impact players: Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma

MI squad for IPL 2026:

Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, AM Ghazanfar, Robin Minz, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Raghu Sharma

IPL 2026: CSK playing 11 vs MI

Chennai Super Kings continue to battle injuries and inconsistency ahead of the high-profile contest. MS Dhoni, yet to feature this season because of a calf strain, trained ahead of the match and could return as an Impact Substitute.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is under pressure after a lean run with the bat, while the side also misses injured youngster Ayush Mhatre, who had scored 201 runs before being ruled out with a hamstring issue. Sanju Samson remains a key figure after making 192 runs this season. Chennai are likely to assess options such as Urvil Patel to reinforce their batting depth.

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Impact players: Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein

CSK squad for IPL 2026:

Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Ramakrishna Ghosh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes

IPL 2026: MI vs CSK key player battles

MI batters vs CSK bowlers

Batter (MI) Bowler (CSK) Inns Runs Outs SR Rohit Sharma Noor Ahmad 4 18 2 112 Rohit Sharma Mukesh Choudhary 3 27 1 145 Quinton de Kock Noor Ahmad 5 42 2 131 Suryakumar Yadav Noor Ahmad 6 58 1 165 Suryakumar Yadav Jamie Overton 4 36 1 171 Hardik Pandya Noor Ahmad 5 29 2 126 Tilak Varma Noor Ahmad 4 24 1 133 Mitchell Santner Mukesh Choudhary 3 15 1 125

CSK batters vs MI bowlers