Kartik Sharma becomes joint most expensive uncapped player in IPL history

The signing was made within seconds of them buying another uncapped player in the form of Prashant Veer who was bought for the same amount of money making both players the join most expensive buys.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 5:38 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings went all in during the uncapped category of the IPL 2026 Auction as they bought uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma for a whopping sum of Rs 14.20 Crore. The signing was made within seconds of them buying another uncapped player in the form of Prashant Veer who was bought for the same amount of money making both players the join most expensive signing as an uncapped player in IPL Auction history. 
Most expensive uncapped players in IPL auction
Player Team Price Year
Prashant Veer Chennai Super Kings Rs 14.20 Crore 2025
Kartik Sharma Chennai Super Kings Rs 14.20 Crore 2025
Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants Rs 10 crore 2022
Krishnappa Gowtham Chennai Super Kings Rs 9.25 crore 2021
Shahrukh Khan Punjab Kings Rs 9 crore 2022
Rahul Tewatia Gujarat Titans Rs 9 crore 2022
Krunal Pandya Mumbai Indians Rs 8.8 crore 2018
Varun Chakravarthy Kings XI Punjab Rs 8.40 crore 2019
   
 
Mumbai Indians initiated the bidding for Kartik at his base price of ₹30 lakh, but the competition quickly intensified as Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants took the lead, pushing the price past ₹5 crore. CSK then joined the battle with KKR, significantly driving up the cost, and Sunrisers Hyderabad made a late attempt to disrupt the bidding. Ultimately, CSK emerged victorious, securing the 19-year-old for a remarkable ₹14.20 crore.
 
Kartik, a wicketkeeper from Rajasthan, will make his IPL debut this season. He has gained attention for his explosive lower-order hitting in domestic white-ball cricket, particularly in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scored 133 runs in five matches at a strike rate over 160. Throughout his brief T20 career of 12 matches, Kartik has consistently maintained a strike rate above 160.
 
With this deal, Kartik becomes the joint-most expensive uncapped player in IPL history, alongside Prashant Veer, both of whom were bought by Chennai Super Kings for ₹14.20 crore.
 

Topics :Cricket NewsChennai Super KingsIndian Premier League

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

