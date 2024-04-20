IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: KKR vs RCB Playing 11, live match time Streaming

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (April 21) in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.





While the Knight Riders lost their last home game even after scoring 223 while batting first, the Royal Challengers have had a horrid time as they conceded the biggest total ever made in the history of IPL against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

As for the changes in playing 11 is concerned, if Sunil Narine has recovered fully from the little strain he picked up in the game against Rajasthan Royals, there would be no changes in Kolkata's playing 11. As for Bengaluru, Maxwell will remain unavailable.

IPL 2024: KKR vs RCB Playing 11 prediction

RCB Playing 11 probables: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

[Impact Substitute: Saurav Chauhan]

KKR Playing 11 probables: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata vs Bengaluru head-to-head

Total matches played: 34

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 20

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 14

No result: 0





Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 36 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the KKR vs RCB live toss take place on Sunday (April 21)?

In IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB live toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

At what time will the KKR vs RCB live match start on April 21?



The Kolkata vs Bengaluru live match will begin at 3:30 PM IST on April 21 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and TaRCBl among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will livestream the KKR vs RCB IPL match in India for free.