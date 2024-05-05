Business Standard
IPL 2024 points table: CSK, KKR, LSG, PBKS rankings; orange and purple cap

A lot of change are expected on IPL 2024 points table after the conclusion of two matches on May 5. Check IPL 2024 team rankings, top five highest run-getters and wicket-takers here

IPL 2024 key stats

IPL 2024 key stats: Jasprit Bumrah takes the purple cap back from T Natarajan as he takes two wickets against Kolkata. He has now 16 wickets in 11 games.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 3:30 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders have a chance to replace Rajasthan Royals at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 points if they manage to register their 8th win in today's second match. If Kolkata win against Lucknow Super Giants, they will have 16 points, the same as RR, in 11 matches but with superior net runrate, KKR will attain the pole position.

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, will remain at the third place if they win the match against Kolkata. But LSG could attain the second spot if they win the match by a big margin today. 
After the conclusion of today's match, Chennai Super Kings could move to the third spot, if they win their match against Punjab Kings.

The Sam Curran-led side, on the other hand, could jump to fifth spot if they win first match of the day against CSK.


IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 0 16 0.622
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 7 3 0 14 1.098
3 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 0 12 0.094
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 0 12 0.072
5 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 10 0.627
6 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 10 -0.442
7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 0 8 -0.049
8 Punjab Kings 10 4 6 0 8 -0.062
9 Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 0 8 -1.32
10 Mumbai Indians 11 3 8 0 6 -0.356


IPL 2024 orange cap holder

Virat Kohli gets the orange cap back from Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Top five batters in IPL 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S
1 Virat Kohli
RCB		 11 11 3 542 113* 67.75 366 148.08 1 4 48 24
2 Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		 10 10 2 509 108* 63.63 347 146.68 1 4 53 15
3 Sai Sudharsan
GT		 11 11 1 424 84* 42.4 322 131.67 0 2 43 9
4 Riyan Parag
RR		 10 9 2 409 84* 58.43 257 159.14 0 4 30 25
5 K L Rahul
LSG		 10 10 0 406 82 40.6 284 142.95 0 3 37 15

IPL 2024 purple cap holder

Jasprit Bumrah takes the purple cap back from T Natarajan as he takes two wickets against Kolkata. He has now 16 wickets in 11 games.

Top five wicket-takers in Indian Premier League 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W
1 Jasprit Bumrah
MI		 11 11 43.5 274 17 5 for 21 16.11 6.25 15.47 0 1
2 T Natarajan
SRH		 8 8 32 287 15 4 for 19 19.13 8.96 12.8 1 0
3 Mustafizur Rahman
CSK		 9 9 34.2 318 14 4 for 29 22.71 9.26 14.71 1 0
4 Harshal Patel
PBKS		 10 10 33 338 14 3 for 15 24.14 10.24 14.14 0 0
5 Sunil Narine
KKR		 10 10 40 269 13 2 for 22 20.69 6.72 18.46 0 0
 

First Published: May 05 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

