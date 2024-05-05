IPL 2024 points table: CSK, KKR, LSG, PBKS rankings; orange and purple cap

Kolkata Knight Riders have a chance to replace Rajasthan Royals at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 points if they manage to register their 8th win in today's second match. If Kolkata win against Lucknow Super Giants, they will have 16 points, the same as RR, in 11 matches but with superior net runrate, KKR will attain the pole position.
Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, will remain at the third place if they win the match against Kolkata. But LSG could attain the second spot if they win the match by a big margin today.
After the conclusion of today's match, Chennai Super Kings could move to the third spot, if they win their match against Punjab Kings.
The Sam Curran-led side, on the other hand, could jump to fifth spot if they win first match of the day against CSK.
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|8
|2
|0
|16
|0.622
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|1.098
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.094
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.072
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|0.627
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|-0.442
|7
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-0.049
|8
|Punjab Kings
|10
|4
|6
|0
|8
|-0.062
|9
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-1.32
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.356
IPL 2024 orange cap holder
Virat Kohli gets the orange cap back from Ruturaj Gaikwad.
IPL 2024 purple cap holder
Jasprit Bumrah takes the purple cap back from T Natarajan as he takes two wickets against Kolkata. He has now 16 wickets in 11 games.
|Top five batters in IPL 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
|
Virat Kohli
RCB
|11
|11
|3
|542
|113*
|67.75
|366
|148.08
|1
|4
|48
|24
|2
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|10
|10
|2
|509
|108*
|63.63
|347
|146.68
|1
|4
|53
|15
|3
|
Sai Sudharsan
GT
|11
|11
|1
|424
|84*
|42.4
|322
|131.67
|0
|2
|43
|9
|4
|
Riyan Parag
RR
|10
|9
|2
|409
|84*
|58.43
|257
|159.14
|0
|4
|30
|25
|5
|
K L Rahul
LSG
|10
|10
|0
|406
|82
|40.6
|284
|142.95
|0
|3
|37
|15
|Top five wicket-takers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
|
Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|11
|11
|43.5
|274
|17
|5 for 21
|16.11
|6.25
|15.47
|0
|1
|2
|
T Natarajan
SRH
|8
|8
|32
|287
|15
|4 for 19
|19.13
|8.96
|12.8
|1
|0
|3
|
Mustafizur Rahman
CSK
|9
|9
|34.2
|318
|14
|4 for 29
|22.71
|9.26
|14.71
|1
|0
|4
|
Harshal Patel
PBKS
|10
|10
|33
|338
|14
|3 for 15
|24.14
|10.24
|14.14
|0
|0
|5
|
Sunil Narine
KKR
|10
|10
|40
|269
|13
|2 for 22
|20.69
|6.72
|18.46
|0
|
0