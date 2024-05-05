IPL 2024 points table: CSK, KKR, LSG, PBKS rankings; orange and purple cap

IPL 2024 key stats: Jasprit Bumrah takes the purple cap back from T Natarajan as he takes two wickets against Kolkata. He has now 16 wickets in 11 games.

Kolkata Knight Riders have a chance to replace Rajasthan Royals at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 points if they manage to register their 8th win in today's second match. If Kolkata win against Lucknow Super Giants, they will have 16 points, the same as RR, in 11 matches but with superior net runrate, KKR will attain the pole position.

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, will remain at the third place if they win the match against Kolkata. But LSG could attain the second spot if they win the match by a big margin today.

After the conclusion of today's match, Chennai Super Kings could move to the third spot, if they win their match against Punjab Kings.

The Sam Curran-led side, on the other hand, could jump to fifth spot if they win first match of the day against CSK.

IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 0 16 0.622 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 7 3 0 14 1.098 3 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 0 12 0.094 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 0 12 0.072 5 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 10 0.627 6 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 10 -0.442 7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 0 8 -0.049 8 Punjab Kings 10 4 6 0 8 -0.062 9 Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 0 8 -1.32 10 Mumbai Indians 11 3 8 0 6 -0.356