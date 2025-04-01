IPL 2025: LSG vs PBKS playing 11, Pant and Iyer's captaincy record in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Punjab Kings in the 13th match of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 1, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

LSG has had a mixed start, suffering a narrow one-run defeat to Delhi Capitals before bouncing back with a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, PBKS made a strong start to their campaign with an 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans, led by captain Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 97.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 LSG vs PBKS: Lucknow pitch report and Ekana Stadium key stats As LSG looks to capitalise on home advantage, PBKS will aim to maintain their winning momentum. Historically, LSG has dominated this fixture, winning three of their four previous encounters.

Rishabh Pant's captaincy record

The newly appointed LSG skipper came back strong in his second match of IPL 2025 to beat SRH after losing the first game in a last-over thriller. Pant will now aim to continue LSG’s winning run in the competition against PBKS on Tuesday. Captaincy stats:

Also Read

Matches: 46

Wins: 24

Losses: 21

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 53.33

Shreyas Iyer's captaincy record

Shreyas Iyer led his team in 71 IPL matches, securing 41 wins and facing 29 losses, with one match ending in a tie. Under his captaincy, he maintained an impressive win percentage of 58.57 per cent, showcasing his leadership and consistency on the field.

Captaincy stats:

Total matches: 71

Matches won: 41

Matches lost: 29

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 58.57

LSG playing 11 vs PBKS (probable)

Lucknow Super Giants will be eager to secure their first home win of the season, with skipper Rishabh Pant looking to bounce back after a slow start with the bat. Despite LSG’s impressive five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pant has struggled, scoring just 0 and 15 in his first two outings. The team will rely on their explosive batting line-up, with Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh coming off match-winning performances. In the bowling department, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi will look to regain form, while youngster Digvesh Rathi offers an additional spin option. The team could also turn to Shahbaz Ahmed’s left-arm spin or Aiden Markram’s off-spin to exploit the conditions at Ekana Stadium, which often favour spinners.

LSG playing 11 and impact subs (probable):

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact player: Akash Singh

LSG squad for IPL 2025:

Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

PBKS playing 11 vs LSG (probable)

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, are riding high on confidence after their dominant win against Gujarat Titans. Iyer led from the front with a stunning 97*, while Priyansh Arya made a fiery IPL debut, and Shashank Singh continued his aggressive batting form. Their bowling unit also looks strong, with Arshdeep Singh leading the pace attack and Vijaykumar Vyshak impressing at the death. Yuzvendra Chahal will spearhead Punjab’s spin attack, supported by Glenn Maxwell’s off-spin if required. With a well-balanced squad, PBKS will aim to continue their winning momentum in this crucial away fixture.

PBKS playing 11 and impact subs (probable):

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact player: Nehal Wadhera

PBKS squad for IPL 2025: