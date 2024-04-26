IPL 2024: DC vs MI head-to-head, Kotla pitch report, weather forecast





Check Kolkata vs Punjab full scorecard here



Check Delhi vs Mumbai full scorecard here In Match 43 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 27 (Friday). Previously, when the two teams met each other in the IPL 2024, Mumbai registered a big win against Delhi at Wankhede Stadium.

DC vs MI Head to head in IPL history

In the head-to-head battle, Mumbai have an advantage with 19 wins in 34 matches while Delhi emerged victorious in 15 games.

Total matches played: 34

Delhi Capitals won: 15

Mumbai Indians won: 19

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Check IPL 2024 Points Table here

DC vs MI head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi Capitals have a slight better record against Mumbai Indians at their home ground, winning six of the 11 games played.

Total matches played: 10

Delhi Capitals won: 3

Mumbai Indians won: 7

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

DC vs MI head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium

Matches played: 10

Delhi Capitals won: 3

Mumbai Indians won: 7

Abandoned: 0

DC vs MI head-to-head venue-wise



At Venues Total Matches played Delhi Capitals won Mumbai Indians won Arun Jaitley Stadium 11 6 5 Brabourne Stadium 2 1 1 Buffalo Park 1 1 - Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 - 1 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium 1 - 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3 - 3 MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 1 - Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 2 - Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 - 1 SuperSport Park 1 1 - Wankhede Stadium 10 3 7

Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats

Arun Jaitley Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 86 Matches won batting first 39 Matches won batting second 46 Average first innings total 164.84 Runs per over 8.41 Runs per wicket 27.3 Highest total recorded 266/7 by SRH vs DC in 2024 Lowest total recorded 83/10 by DC vs CSK in 2013

IPL Record at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 8 Matches won batting second 2 Average first innings score 224.5 Average first innings winning score 229.5 Average powerplay score 58.8 Average death-over score 56

IPL 2024 Stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Matches: 2

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 0

Average first innings total: 245

Average second innings total: 210

Kotla pitch report for DC vs MI match

The Kotla wicket is expected to favour batters like the previous two matches. However, the wicket might gets slow as the game progresses given DC vs MI match is going to be a day game.

New Delhi weather forecast during DC vs MI IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Delhi on April 26. The temperature is likely to be around 40 degree celcius at the start of the match. The humidity is also likely to be around 50 per cent. However, thunderstorm is expected due to western disturbance.