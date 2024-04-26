IPL 2024: DC vs MI head-to-head, Kotla pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 43 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 27 (Friday). Previously, when the two teams met each other in the IPL 2024, Mumbai registered a big win against Delhi at Wankhede Stadium.
DC vs MI Head to head in IPL history
In the head-to-head battle, Mumbai have an advantage with 19 wins in 34 matches while Delhi emerged victorious in 15 games.
- Total matches played: 34
- Delhi Capitals won: 15
- Mumbai Indians won: 19
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
DC vs MI head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Delhi Capitals have a slight better record against Mumbai Indians at their home ground, winning six of the 11 games played.
- Total matches played: 10
- Delhi Capitals won: 3
- Mumbai Indians won: 7
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
DC vs MI head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium
- Matches played: 10
- Delhi Capitals won: 3
- Mumbai Indians won: 7
- Abandoned: 0
DC vs MI head-to-head venue-wise
|At Venues
|Total Matches played
|Delhi Capitals won
|Mumbai Indians won
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|11
|6
|5
|Brabourne Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|Buffalo Park
|1
|1
|-
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|-
|1
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|3
|-
|3
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|2
|2
|-
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|SuperSport Park
|1
|1
|-
|Wankhede Stadium
|10
|3
|7
Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats
|Arun Jaitley Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|86
|Matches won batting first
|39
|Matches won batting second
|46
|Average first innings total
|164.84
|Runs per over
|8.41
|Runs per wicket
|27.3
|Highest total recorded
|266/7 by SRH vs DC in 2024
|Lowest total recorded
|83/10 by DC vs CSK in 2013
|IPL Record at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|8
|Matches won batting second
|2
|Average first innings score
|224.5
|Average first innings winning score
|229.5
|Average powerplay score
|58.8
|Average death-over score
|56
IPL 2024 Stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium
- Matches: 2
- Matches won batting first: 2
- Matches won batting second: 0
- Average first innings total: 245
- Average second innings total: 210
Kotla pitch report for DC vs MI match
The Kotla wicket is expected to favour batters like the previous two matches. However, the wicket might gets slow as the game progresses given DC vs MI match is going to be a day game.
New Delhi weather forecast during DC vs MI IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Delhi on April 26. The temperature is likely to be around 40 degree celcius at the start of the match. The humidity is also likely to be around 50 per cent. However, thunderstorm is expected due to western disturbance.