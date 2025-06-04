Virat Kohli pens emotional message on Instagram post RCB's IPL 2025 triumph

After 18 years of perseverance, heartbreaks and near-misses, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally laid their hands on the elusive IPL trophy in 2025. For Virat Kohli, who has been the heart and soul of the franchise since its inception, the moment was not just a career highlight — it was a deeply emotional and fulfilling culmination of years of commitment. In a heartfelt Instagram post that resonated with millions, Kohli dedicated the title win to RCB fans and honoured former legends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, acknowledging the legacy they helped build. With raw emotion and gratitude, he described the triumph as a victory not just for the present squad, but also for those who had poured their prime into the franchise’s journey. The long wait, he said, was “absolutely worth it”.
A Title Dedicated to the Fans and the Past
In his emotional post, Kohli reflected on the team’s journey and the unwavering support of fans who stood by RCB through years of failure. He said the title win was a tribute to all those who stayed loyal through the darkest times, noting that every ounce of effort this season was driven by a collective desire to end the wait.
Check the post below:
Also Read
Tribute to de Villiers and Gayle
Kohli also acknowledged that the victory held greater significance because of the presence of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle at the final. “This moment is ten times more special because they’re here,” he said, adding that the trophy belonged to them just as much as it did to him. The three shared a heartfelt reunion on the field — an echo of their iconic 2016 run.
Statistical Legends of the Franchise
De Villiers, with over 4,500 runs, and Gayle, the record-holder of the highest IPL individual score (175*), both left indelible marks on RCB’s legacy. Kohli made it clear: the 2025 title was as much a celebration of their era as it was of the current generation’s triumph.