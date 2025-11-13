Shane Watson joins Kolkata Knight Riders as assistant coach for IPL 2026

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is set to take on the role of assistant coach for Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Watson, who previously served in a similar capacity with Delhi Capitals under Ricky Ponting, returns to the IPL coaching circuit after a three-year hiatus.

An Illustrious Playing Career

The 44-year-old Queenslander boasts an impressive international career, having represented Australia in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 T20Is. Watson is also an IPL veteran, featuring in 12 seasons since the inaugural 2008 edition. He played a pivotal role in Rajasthan Royals’ remarkable triumph that year, earning the MVP award, which he claimed again in 2013.

ALSO READ: Birla Estates named principal sponsor of Gujarat Titans for IPL 2026 Watson later joined Chennai Super Kings before the 2018 season, scoring a memorable century in the final to help the franchise win the title after their two-year suspension. He retired from professional cricket at the conclusion of the 2020 season. Collaboration with KKR Coaching Team At KKR, Watson will work alongside Abhishek Nayar, recently appointed head coach. Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, expressed his excitement about the appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Shane Watson to the KKR family. His wealth of experience as both a player and coach will be invaluable in shaping our team culture and preparation. His expertise in T20 cricket is exceptional, and we look forward to his contributions on and off the field."