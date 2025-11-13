Shane Watson joins Kolkata Knight Riders as assistant coach for IPL 2026

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is set to take on the role of assistant coach for Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Watson, who previously served in a similar capacity with Delhi Capitals under Ricky Ponting, returns to the IPL coaching circuit after a three-year hiatus.
An Illustrious Playing Career
The 44-year-old Queenslander boasts an impressive international career, having represented Australia in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 T20Is. Watson is also an IPL veteran, featuring in 12 seasons since the inaugural 2008 edition. He played a pivotal role in Rajasthan Royals’ remarkable triumph that year, earning the MVP award, which he claimed again in 2013.
Watson later joined Chennai Super Kings before the 2018 season, scoring a memorable century in the final to help the franchise win the title after their two-year suspension. He retired from professional cricket at the conclusion of the 2020 season.
At KKR, Watson will work alongside Abhishek Nayar, recently appointed head coach. Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, expressed his excitement about the appointment:
"We are thrilled to welcome Shane Watson to the KKR family. His wealth of experience as both a player and coach will be invaluable in shaping our team culture and preparation. His expertise in T20 cricket is exceptional, and we look forward to his contributions on and off the field."
Watson also shared his enthusiasm about joining the franchise: "It’s an honor to be part of a franchise as iconic as Kolkata Knight Riders. I’ve always admired the passion of KKR fans and the team’s commitment to excellence. I’m eager to collaborate with the coaching staff and players to help bring another title to Kolkata."
Dwayne Bravo will continue in his role as the team mentor, providing guidance and support to the squad alongside the coaching team.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.