Birla Estates named principal sponsor of Gujarat Titans for IPL 2026

Birla Estates' partnership with the Gujarat Titans reflects the company's focus on connecting with India's youth and fostering shared experiences beyond real estate.

Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 1:38 PM IST
Birla Estates, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (ABREL), has announced its partnership with the Gujarat Titans as the team’s Principal Sponsor for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. This collaboration underscores Birla Estates’ commitment to innovation, excellence, and creating meaningful connections with communities, values shared by both the Titans and the real estate brand.
 
Leadership Perspectives
 
K.T. Jithendran, MD & CEO, Birla Estates, commented: "At Birla Estates, we aim to craft landmarks that inspire life, spaces and experiences beyond the ordinary. Partnering with Gujarat Titans, a dynamic and forward-looking team in the IPL, perfectly aligns with our philosophy of innovation, excellence, and community. This collaboration allows us to engage with millions of fans across India and globally, celebrating shared values of passion, perseverance, and progress. Together, we look forward to creating something truly special, on and off the field."
 
Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO, Gujarat Titans, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Birla Estates, a brand known for trust and excellence, as our Principal Sponsor. This partnership brings together two organizations that share a vision for innovation, performance, and impact. Collaborating with Birla Estates not only strengthens our brand portfolio but also allows us to create unique experiences and expand our presence across regions. We are excited about the growth opportunities this association brings." 
 
Strengthening Community Engagement
 
Birla Estates’ partnership with the Gujarat Titans reflects the company’s focus on connecting with India’s youth and fostering shared experiences beyond real estate. With a presence in the IPL for the past four years, this collaboration reinforces Birla Estates’ growing engagement in the Indian sporting ecosystem. The association embodies teamwork, perseverance, and ambition, values that define both cricket and homebuilding.
 
About Birla Estates
 
Birla Estates Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (formerly Century Textiles and Industries Limited), has quickly established itself as a leading brand in the real estate sector. The company develops premium residential projects in key markets and pursues both outright land acquisitions and asset-light joint ventures.
 
Birla Estates is focused on creating world-class residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments with a commitment to sustainability, customer-centricity, thoughtful design, and execution excellence. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has regional offices in NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune. Its commercial portfolio includes two Grade-A office buildings in Worli, Mumbai, totaling approximately 6 lakh square feet of leasable space.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Cricket NewsGujarat TitansIndian Premier League

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

