Birla Estates named principal sponsor of Gujarat Titans for IPL 2026

Birla Estates, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (ABREL), has announced its partnership with the Gujarat Titans as the team’s Principal Sponsor for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. This collaboration underscores Birla Estates’ commitment to innovation, excellence, and creating meaningful connections with communities, values shared by both the Titans and the real estate brand.

Leadership Perspectives

K.T. Jithendran, MD & CEO, Birla Estates, commented: "At Birla Estates, we aim to craft landmarks that inspire life, spaces and experiences beyond the ordinary. Partnering with Gujarat Titans, a dynamic and forward-looking team in the IPL, perfectly aligns with our philosophy of innovation, excellence, and community. This collaboration allows us to engage with millions of fans across India and globally, celebrating shared values of passion, perseverance, and progress. Together, we look forward to creating something truly special, on and off the field."

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO, Gujarat Titans, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Birla Estates, a brand known for trust and excellence, as our Principal Sponsor. This partnership brings together two organizations that share a vision for innovation, performance, and impact. Collaborating with Birla Estates not only strengthens our brand portfolio but also allows us to create unique experiences and expand our presence across regions. We are excited about the growth opportunities this association brings." Strengthening Community Engagement Birla Estates' partnership with the Gujarat Titans reflects the company's focus on connecting with India's youth and fostering shared experiences beyond real estate. With a presence in the IPL for the past four years, this collaboration reinforces Birla Estates' growing engagement in the Indian sporting ecosystem. The association embodies teamwork, perseverance, and ambition, values that define both cricket and homebuilding.