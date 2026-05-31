Sachin Tendulkar suggests key changes in relation to IPL playing conditions

Ahead of the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared his thoughts on the growing dominance of batters in T20 cricket and suggested several rule changes that could help restore balance between bat and ball.

Speaking at the ESPNcricinfo Awards ceremony in Ahmedabad, Tendulkar expressed concern over the increasing impact of high-scoring games and proposed reforms aimed at giving bowlers a greater influence on matches.

'Impact player rule should be scrapped'

Tendulkar's strongest recommendation was the removal of the Impact Player rule, which was introduced in the IPL in 2023.

The regulation allows teams to replace a player from the starting XI with one of five nominated substitutes during a match, often enabling sides to strengthen their batting depth. "I feel there are a few things which, on a personal note that I can say, I think the impact player needs to go away," Tendulkar said. "I feel when in a T20 format you just have to play 20 overs, and then you are adding one more batter to that line-up. Where bowlers are already being challenged, I find that imbalance." ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups The rule has often been linked to the surge in scoring rates and record-breaking totals witnessed in recent IPL seasons.

Tendulkar proposes flexible powerplay The former India captain also suggested modifying the traditional six-over powerplay format. According to Tendulkar, the first four overs should remain unchanged, with only two fielders allowed outside the circle. However, the remaining two powerplay overs should be used strategically by the bowling captain at any stage of the innings. "[In] the powerplay of six overs with field restrictions, only two fielders are allowed outside the ring. Let the first four overs be batters' powerplay with the same field restrictions, and post that, the remaining two powerplay overs should be determined by the fielding captain as and when he wants to take."

"Those two consecutive overs will also get one fielder extra outside the ring at any stage of the game. So you are able to control the game better." Allow bowlers a fifth over Tendulkar's third proposal focused on increasing the workload limit for bowlers from four overs to five. He argued that if top-order batters can potentially bat through an entire innings, elite bowlers should also be allowed greater involvement. "One bowler should be allowed to bowl five overs. Because invariably the best bowler of the side is going to bowl that fifth over." "Wouldn't you want to see that best bowler bowl more? The top batters are batting sometimes even 20 overs. Why shouldn't the best bowler be bowling five overs?"