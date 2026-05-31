Sunday, May 31, 2026 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

The winner of the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final will become the fourth team after CSK, MI and KKR to win more than one IPL title

RCB vs GT key player battles

RCB vs GT key player battles

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will battle for the IPL 2026 crown when they meet in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31. With both teams chasing their second IPL title, the summit clash promises to be a fitting end to an exciting season.
 
Defending champions RCB enter the final brimming with confidence after their commanding win over GT in Qualifier 1. Rajat Patidar's side produced a record-breaking batting display, posting 254 runs, the highest total in IPL playoff history. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal and Venkatesh Iyer have formed a formidable batting unit, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam and Josh Hazlewood have spearheaded the bowling attack.
 
 
A victory would make RCB only the third franchise after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to successfully defend an IPL title.
 
GT, however, responded strongly to their Qualifier 1 defeat by chasing down 215 against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, the highest successful chase in IPL playoff history. Led by Shubman Gill, the Titans have enjoyed consistent contributions from their top order and bowling attack. If their middle order can deliver on the biggest stage, GT will fancy their chances of lifting a second IPL trophy. 

Also Read

RCB vs GT playing 11 IPL 2026 final

IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2026 GT vs RR Qualifier 2 full scorecard

Playing at home will be an advantage: Gill ahead of IPL 2026 final vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026 (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

A title defence backed by aggressive gameplay: RCB's road to IPL 2026 final

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IPL 2026: Rabada hails Vaibhav's fearless approach and natural instinct

Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2026 (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Slow start followed up by a valiant comeback: GT's road to IPL 2026 final

 
Now, before the two sides finally take the field for the last time this season, let’s take a look at the captaincy records of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations and key player match-ups for the game.

Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in IPL (RCB)

  • Matches: 30
  • Wins: 20
  • Losses: 10
  • N/R: 0
  • Win percentage: 66.66%

Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL (GT)

  • Matches: 42
  • Wins: 24
  • Losses: 18
  • N/R: 0
  • Win percentage: 57.14%

IPL 2026: RCB playing 11 vs GT

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into the IPL 2026 final as slight favourites after a dominant campaign. RCB's batting unit has been one of the most destructive in the tournament, with Virat Kohli, captain Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal and Venkatesh Iyer consistently delivering match-winning performances. Their confidence will be sky-high after posting a record 254 against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.
 
The bowling attack has also been equally impressive, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the charge alongside Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam and Krunal Pandya. The combination of experience and depth has made RCB one of the most balanced sides in the competition. A win in Ahmedabad would see them become only the third franchise after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to successfully defend an IPL title.
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam
 
Impact Player: Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox
 
RCB squad for IPL 2026:
 
Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Phil Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs RCB

Gujarat Titans have once again relied heavily on their formidable top order to reach the IPL 2026 final. Captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have carried the batting unit throughout the season, contributing the bulk of the runs and helping GT overcome several challenging situations.
 
The Titans enter the final after pulling off the highest successful chase in IPL playoff history against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. Their bowling attack remains one of the strongest in the tournament, featuring Purple Cap leader Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Jason Holder. However, Siraj's fitness could be a concern after he experienced shoulder discomfort during Qualifier 2. GT will also hope for greater contributions from their middle order as they chase a second IPL crown.
 
Gujarat Titans Playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Nishant Sindhu, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
 
Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore
 
GT squad for IPL 2026:
 
Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya, Connor Esterhuizen

IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT key player battles

RCB batters vs GT bowlers
 
Batter (RCB) Bowler (GT) Inns Runs Outs SR
Virat Kohli Prasidh Krishna 8 69 3 168
Virat Kohli Kagiso Rabada 16 111 5 141
Virat Kohli Rashid Khan 11 128 3 135
Virat Kohli Jason Holder 9 86 3 183
Devdutt Padikkal Prasidh Krishna 5 47 1 188
Devdutt Padikkal Mohammed Siraj 7 41 3 141
Devdutt Padikkal Kagiso Rabada 8 78 0 190
Devdutt Padikkal Rashid Khan 8 38 5 93
Tim David Kagiso Rabada 4 31 2 135
Tim David Rashid Khan 17 70 3 130
Tim David Jason Holder 13 136 3 252
Venkatesh Iyer Mohammed Siraj 7 38 0 103
Venkatesh Iyer Rashid Khan 5 33 1 106
Jitesh Sharma Sai Kishore 3 12 3 109
Jitesh Sharma Rashid Khan 6 43 2 159
Krunal Pandya Prasidh Krishna 6 25 0 132
Krunal Pandya Kagiso Rabada 9 43 2 148
Krunal Pandya Rashid Khan 10 30 3 94
Romario Shepherd Kagiso Rabada 6 56 0 200
 
GT batters vs RCB bowlers
 
Batter (GT) Bowler (RCB) Inns Runs Outs SR
Shubman Gill Josh Hazlewood 7 55 2 141
Shubman Gill Bhuvneshwar Kumar 13 80 5 107
Shubman Gill Krunal Pandya 8 65 1 108
Sai Sudharsan Suyash Sharma 3 32 0 152
Sai Sudharsan Josh Hazlewood 2 28 2 133
Sai Sudharsan Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6 51 1 121
Sai Sudharsan Rasikh Salam 3 30 1 143
Sai Sudharsan Krunal Pandya 3 35 1 159
Jos Buttler Jacob Duffy 4 32 1 152
Jos Buttler Josh Hazlewood 12 142 1 178
Jos Buttler Bhuvneshwar Kumar 20 118 9 109
Jos Buttler Romario Shepherd 11 69 2 173
Jos Buttler Krunal Pandya 5 64 0 164
Washington Sundar Krunal Pandya 5 6 2 50
Jason Holder Josh Hazlewood 5 27 0 193
Jason Holder Romario Shepherd 13 49 5 104
 

More From This Section

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

IPL 2026: Kumar Sangakkara backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for India call-up

Shubman Gill

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans thrive by avoiding occasion pressure, says Gill

GT skipper Shubman Gill celebrating his century vs RR in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

IPL 2026: Gill's batting has just been phenomenal, says Vikram Solanki

GT skipper Shubman Gill celebrating his century vs RR in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Gill's fifth IPL ton sends GT to IPL 2026 final with record chase vs RR

IPL 2026 trophy (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

IPL final offers a pitch for profit for airlines, hotels and eateriespremium

Topics : Indian Premier League Cricket News Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

GT vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealOTT This Week ITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance