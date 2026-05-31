IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups
The winner of the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final will become the fourth team after CSK, MI and KKR to win more than one IPL title
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will battle for the IPL 2026 crown when they meet in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31. With both teams chasing their second IPL title, the summit clash promises to be a fitting end to an exciting season.
Defending champions RCB enter the final brimming with confidence after their commanding win over GT in Qualifier 1. Rajat Patidar's side produced a record-breaking batting display, posting 254 runs, the highest total in IPL playoff history. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal and Venkatesh Iyer have formed a formidable batting unit, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam and Josh Hazlewood have spearheaded the bowling attack.
A victory would make RCB only the third franchise after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to successfully defend an IPL title.
GT, however, responded strongly to their Qualifier 1 defeat by chasing down 215 against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, the highest successful chase in IPL playoff history. Led by Shubman Gill, the Titans have enjoyed consistent contributions from their top order and bowling attack. If their middle order can deliver on the biggest stage, GT will fancy their chances of lifting a second IPL trophy.
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Now, before the two sides finally take the field for the last time this season, let’s take a look at the captaincy records of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations and key player match-ups for the game.
Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in IPL (RCB)
- Matches: 30
- Wins: 20
- Losses: 10
- N/R: 0
- Win percentage: 66.66%
Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL (GT)
- Matches: 42
- Wins: 24
- Losses: 18
- N/R: 0
- Win percentage: 57.14%
IPL 2026: RCB playing 11 vs GT
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into the IPL 2026 final as slight favourites after a dominant campaign. RCB's batting unit has been one of the most destructive in the tournament, with Virat Kohli, captain Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal and Venkatesh Iyer consistently delivering match-winning performances. Their confidence will be sky-high after posting a record 254 against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.
The bowling attack has also been equally impressive, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the charge alongside Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam and Krunal Pandya. The combination of experience and depth has made RCB one of the most balanced sides in the competition. A win in Ahmedabad would see them become only the third franchise after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to successfully defend an IPL title.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam
Impact Player: Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox
RCB squad for IPL 2026:
Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Phil Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs RCB
Gujarat Titans have once again relied heavily on their formidable top order to reach the IPL 2026 final. Captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have carried the batting unit throughout the season, contributing the bulk of the runs and helping GT overcome several challenging situations.
The Titans enter the final after pulling off the highest successful chase in IPL playoff history against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. Their bowling attack remains one of the strongest in the tournament, featuring Purple Cap leader Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Jason Holder. However, Siraj's fitness could be a concern after he experienced shoulder discomfort during Qualifier 2. GT will also hope for greater contributions from their middle order as they chase a second IPL crown.
Gujarat Titans Playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Nishant Sindhu, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore
GT squad for IPL 2026:
Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya, Connor Esterhuizen
IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT key player battles
RCB batters vs GT bowlers
|Batter (RCB)
|Bowler (GT)
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|SR
|Virat Kohli
|Prasidh Krishna
|8
|69
|3
|168
|Virat Kohli
|Kagiso Rabada
|16
|111
|5
|141
|Virat Kohli
|Rashid Khan
|11
|128
|3
|135
|Virat Kohli
|Jason Holder
|9
|86
|3
|183
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Prasidh Krishna
|5
|47
|1
|188
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Mohammed Siraj
|7
|41
|3
|141
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Kagiso Rabada
|8
|78
|0
|190
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Rashid Khan
|8
|38
|5
|93
|Tim David
|Kagiso Rabada
|4
|31
|2
|135
|Tim David
|Rashid Khan
|17
|70
|3
|130
|Tim David
|Jason Holder
|13
|136
|3
|252
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Mohammed Siraj
|7
|38
|0
|103
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Rashid Khan
|5
|33
|1
|106
|Jitesh Sharma
|Sai Kishore
|3
|12
|3
|109
|Jitesh Sharma
|Rashid Khan
|6
|43
|2
|159
|Krunal Pandya
|Prasidh Krishna
|6
|25
|0
|132
|Krunal Pandya
|Kagiso Rabada
|9
|43
|2
|148
|Krunal Pandya
|Rashid Khan
|10
|30
|3
|94
|Romario Shepherd
|Kagiso Rabada
|6
|56
|0
|200
GT batters vs RCB bowlers
|Batter (GT)
|Bowler (RCB)
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|SR
|Shubman Gill
|Josh Hazlewood
|7
|55
|2
|141
|Shubman Gill
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|13
|80
|5
|107
|Shubman Gill
|Krunal Pandya
|8
|65
|1
|108
|Sai Sudharsan
|Suyash Sharma
|3
|32
|0
|152
|Sai Sudharsan
|Josh Hazlewood
|2
|28
|2
|133
|Sai Sudharsan
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|6
|51
|1
|121
|Sai Sudharsan
|Rasikh Salam
|3
|30
|1
|143
|Sai Sudharsan
|Krunal Pandya
|3
|35
|1
|159
|Jos Buttler
|Jacob Duffy
|4
|32
|1
|152
|Jos Buttler
|Josh Hazlewood
|12
|142
|1
|178
|Jos Buttler
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|20
|118
|9
|109
|Jos Buttler
|Romario Shepherd
|11
|69
|2
|173
|Jos Buttler
|Krunal Pandya
|5
|64
|0
|164
|Washington Sundar
|Krunal Pandya
|5
|6
|2
|50
|Jason Holder
|Josh Hazlewood
|5
|27
|0
|193
|Jason Holder
|Romario Shepherd
|13
|49
|5
|104
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First Published: May 31 2026 | 9:38 AM IST