Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sweeps IPL 2026 awards ceremony in the final

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi enjoyed a dream IPL 2026 campaign and emerged as the biggest individual winner of the season awards. The 15-year-old was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) after finishing with 436.5 points, highlighting his all-round impact across the tournament.
He also secured the Orange Cap as the season’s highest run-scorer with 776 runs, underlining his consistency and dominance with the bat. His aggressive style earned him the Most Sixes award, having smashed 72 sixes during the campaign.
Vaibhav further collected the Super Striker award for recording an outstanding strike rate of 237 and received a car as part of the recognition.
Completing an unforgettable season, he was also named the Emerging Player of the Season, capping off one of the most remarkable breakthrough campaigns in IPL history.
IPL 2026 season awards:
Award
Winner
Details
Most Valuable Player
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
436.5 points
Orange Cap
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
776 runs
Purple Cap
Kagiso Rabada
29 wickets
Fairplay Award
Punjab Kings
Catch of the Season
Manish Pandey (KKR)
Catch of Tim David at backward point; collected by Devdutt Padikkal