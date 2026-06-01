Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sweeps IPL 2026 awards ceremony in the final

In a historic night at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2026 final to secure their second consecutive IPL title.

RCB became only the third team after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) to successfully defend their IPL trophy.

Apart from RCB, 15-year-old batter from Bihar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, also stole the spotlight during the IPL 2026 season awards, as the Rajasthan Royals batter swept five of the 10 season awards.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 stats: Sooryavanshi wins Orange Cap; Rabada gets purple cap Vaibhav, apart from the awards, also received a total of Rs 65 lakh as the combined prize money for his record-breaking season.

Vaibhav’s historic IPL 2026 season Vaibhav Sooryavanshi enjoyed a dream IPL 2026 campaign and emerged as the biggest individual winner of the season awards. The 15-year-old was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) after finishing with 436.5 points, highlighting his all-round impact across the tournament. He also secured the Orange Cap as the season’s highest run-scorer with 776 runs, underlining his consistency and dominance with the bat. His aggressive style earned him the Most Sixes award, having smashed 72 sixes during the campaign. Vaibhav further collected the Super Striker award for recording an outstanding strike rate of 237 and received a car as part of the recognition.