RCB vs GT winner prediction: Who will win the IPL 2026 final today?

The top two teams from the league stage of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) — will meet in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 RCB secured a direct route to the title clash after defeating GT in Qualifier 1. Gujarat, meanwhile, had to take the longer route, overcoming Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to set up a rematch against the defending champions.

RCB vs GT: Win prediction

A trend that has held firm since 2018 could favour Royal Challengers Bengaluru heading into the final.

Every IPL title since 2018 has been won by the side that emerged victorious in Qualifier 1. RCB won Qualifier 1 this season and will hope the sequence continues as they chase back-to-back titles. Gujarat Titans, however, will be looking to break that pattern and secure their second IPL crown. IPL results since 2018 Year Qualifier 1 winner Title winner 2018 CSK CSK 2019 MI MI 2020 MI MI 2021 CSK CSK 2022 GT GT 2023 CSK CSK 2024 KKR KKR 2025 RCB RCB 2026 RCB To be decided Going beyond the trend, how RCB and GT stack up before the clash

The league stage's top two sides will meet again in the IPL 2026 final, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru seeking to retain the title they won last season and Gujarat Titans chasing their second championship after their triumph in 2022. The teams have shared the spoils in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru this season, but RCB hold a slight edge after their commanding victory in Qualifier 1. With both sides boasting in-form batting units and proven bowling attacks, the contest appears evenly poised heading into Sunday's title clash. Venue: Ahmedabad

Temperature: Max 39°C | Min 29°C

Chance of rain: Nil

Match time: 7:30 pm RCB vs GT Head-to-head in IPL 2026

RCB hold a 2-1 advantage over GT this season. Bengaluru won by five wickets in the league stage before Gujarat responded with a four-wicket victory in Ahmedabad. However, RCB enter the final with momentum after defeating GT by 52 runs in Qualifier 1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Previous best: Winners (2025)

Winners (2025) IPL 2026 campaign: Finished first in the league stage; beat GT in Qualifier 1

Finished first in the league stage; beat GT in Qualifier 1 Form (last five matches): WWWLW

WWWLW Head coach: Andy Flower

Andy Flower Captain: Rajat Patidar Strengths RCB's campaign has been built on a blend of experience and firepower. Virat Kohli's 600 runs at a strike rate of 164 have provided stability at the top, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 26 wickets have made him one of the season's most effective fast bowlers. Alongside Josh Hazlewood, he has regularly delivered breakthroughs with the new ball.

The batting unit has found contributions from multiple sources. Rajat Patidar has led from the front with 41 sixes this season, while Devdutt Padikkal and Venkatesh Iyer have added depth to the middle order. Krunal Pandya's all-round value and Rasikh Salam's ability to vary his pace give the side additional balance. Concerns RCB's success has often been driven by their pace attack, making early wickets crucial to their plans. The side could face questions if opposition batters negotiate the new ball effectively. Romario Shepherd is yet to make a major impact, while leg-spinner Suyash Sharma will be expected to provide more breakthroughs in the middle overs.

Did you know? RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Key team comparison Category Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Gujarat Titans (GT) Edge League-stage finish 1st 2nd RCB IPL 2026 record vs each other 2 wins, 1 loss 1 win, 2 losses RCB Route to final Won Qualifier 1 Lost Qualifier 1, won Qualifier 2 RCB Overall H2H in IPL 5 wins 4 wins RCB Venue record (Ahmedabad) 4 wins, 4 losses 18 wins, 12 losses GT Powerplay wickets 33 33 Even Powerplay economy 9.4 9.2 GT Pace wickets 74 90 GT Pace-unit economy 9.8 9.5 GT Leading run-scorer Virat Kohli (600) Shubman Gill (722) GT Leading wicket-taker Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26) Kagiso Rabada (28) GT Despite operating extensively in the Powerplay, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has maintained an economy rate of eight.

Gujarat Titans Previous best: Winners (2022)

Winners (2022) IPL 2026 campaign: Finished second in the league stage; lost Qualifier 1 to RCB before beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 2

Finished second in the league stage; lost Qualifier 1 to RCB before beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 Form (last five matches): LWWLW

LWWLW Head coach: Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra Captain: Shubman Gill Strengths Gujarat's run to the final has been powered by one of the tournament's most productive top orders. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have amassed 722 and 710 runs respectively, providing consistency and momentum at the top. Supported by Jos Buttler, the trio has repeatedly laid the foundation for competitive totals and successful chases.

The bowling attack has matched the batting unit's consistency. Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have combined for 81 wickets, giving GT wicket-taking options across all phases of an innings. Jason Holder's all-round contributions and Rahul Tewatia's finishing ability add further depth to the squad. Gujarat will also take confidence from their familiarity with conditions in Ahmedabad, where they have won five of their seven matches this season. Concerns Fielding standards have dipped at times this season, costing the side valuable opportunities. The batting line-up is also heavily dependent on its top order, leaving the middle order relatively untested in pressure situations. Rashid Khan's form remains another area of focus after a difficult outing against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.