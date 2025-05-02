Friday, May 02, 2025 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: GT vs SRH Playing 11, SRH batters vs GT bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: GT vs SRH Playing 11, SRH batters vs GT bowlers matchups

SRH are walking a tightrope. They need to win every remaining match and hope other results go their way.

GT

GT

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 51 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with a potential chance to climb to the top of the points table. GT remains a strong contender for a playoff spot, though their recent loss showed even top teams can stumble. In their last outing, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler hit impressive fifties to post a formidable total in Jaipur. However, their effort was overshadowed by 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose explosive century powered Rajasthan Royals to a stunning chase of 209 with more than four overs remaining.
 
 
Meanwhile, SRH are walking a tightrope. They need to win every remaining match and hope other results go their way. They found momentum with a dominant victory over CSK, where Mohammed Shami struck early and Ayush Mhatre steadied the innings. Despite a brief push by Dewald Brevis, SRH’s bowling attack, led by Harshal Patel and Pat Cummins, dismantled CSK. Jaydev Unadkat also contributed, helping SRH seal a convincing win and keep their playoff hopes alive. 
 
Shubman Gill captaincy record in IPL2025
Matches: 9

Also Read

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane reflects on KKR journey, playoff hopes, and India comeback

Hardik Pandya, Hardik, Pandya

IPL 2025: We are playing simple cricket, it's working for us - Hardik

Rajasthan Royals

We don't buy, we make superstars from young players: RR coach Yagnik

Sai Sudharshan

Shastri backs GT's Sai Sudharsan in India Test side for England tour

GT vs SRH

IPL 2025: GT vs SRH pitch report, highest score, stats of Ahmedabad Stadium

Wins: 6
Losses: 3
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 66.67
 
Pat Cummins captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 9
Wins: 3
Losses: 6
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 33.33
 
GT playing 11 vs SRH 
 
Gujarat will be looking to solidify their top 4 credentials on the night as the race for the playoffs intensifies now. The line-up for the hosts is expected to remain the same one like the last encounter.
 
GT playing 11 and impact subs: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
 
Impact Player: Ishant Sharma
 
GT squad for IPL 2025
 
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Karim Janat, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
 
SRH playing 11 vs GT
 
For the Sunrisers, it is a do-or-die affair as the top order will be under pressure to score big in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. The likes of Ishan Kishan would be under the radar after a series of disappointing results in the season.
 
SRH playing 11 and impact subs: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (captain), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami
 
Impact Player: Travis Head
 
SRH squad for IPL 2025
 
Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran
 
GT vs SRH key player battles
 
GT vs SRH player battles
No. Player 1 Player 2 Balls Faced Runs Scored Dismissals SR
1 Shubman Gill Mohammed Shami 46 57 2 123.91
2 Jos Buttler Harshal Patel 21 25 0 119.05
3 Heinrich Klaasen Rashid Khan 47 73 2 155.32
4 Ishan Kishan Mohammed Siraj 50 75 2 150
5 Travis Head Mohammed Siraj N/A N/A 1 (T20s) N/A
6 Pat Cummins Jos Buttler 26 43 2 165.38
 

More From This Section

RR vs MI

Rajasthan out of contention for IPL 2025 playoffs after thumping loss to MI

IPL 2025 points table

IPL 2025: Updated standings, Playoff race, Orange & Purple Cap leaderboard

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians dethrone RCB from the top of the IPL 2025 points table

Vaibhav

IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi departs for 2-ball duck after hitting century

Jaipur

Full list of highest successful run-chase at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL

Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon