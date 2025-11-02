1973 to 2025: Full list of ICC Women's World Cup winners and runners-up

India and South Africa are trying to create history today, as one of these two teams will win their maiden ICC title when they take the field at Navi Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Stadium for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final. India are featuring in their third World Cup final, while South Africa are playing their first. So far, in 12 editions of the ICC Women’s World Cup, Australia have won seven times, England four times, and New Zealand have lifted the trophy once. This means whoever wins today will already become the joint third-most successful team in tournament history alongside New Zealand.

Full list of ICC Women’s World Cup winners and runners-up with captains: S.No Year Winner Winning Captain Result Runner-up Runner-up Captain 1 1973 England Rachael Heyhoe Flint England won on points table (20 pts) Australia (17 pts) Margaret Jennings 2 1978 Australia Margaret Jennings Australia won on points table (6 pts) England (4 pts) Rachael Heyhoe Flint 3 1982 Australia Sharon Tredrea Australia won by 3 wickets England Susan Goatman 4 1988 Australia Sharon Tredrea Australia won by 8 wickets England Lynne Thomas 5 1993 England Karen Smithies England won by 67 runs New Zealand Sarah Illingworth 6 1997 Australia Belinda Clark Australia won by 5 wickets New Zealand Maia Lewis 7 2000 New Zealand Emily Drumm New Zealand won by 4 runs Australia Belinda Clark 8 2005 Australia Belinda Clark Australia won by 98 runs India Mithali Raj 9 2009 England Charlotte Edwards England won by 4 wickets New Zealand Haidee Tiffen 10 2013 Australia Jodie Fields Australia won by 114 runs West Indies Merissa Aguilleira 11 2017 England Heather Knight England won by 9 runs India Mithali Raj 12 2022 Australia Meg Lanning Australia won by 71 runs England Heather Knight 13 2025 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

1973: England The inaugural Women’s World Cup in 1973 was played in England and featured a league format rather than a knockout final. England, under the leadership of Rachael Heyhoe Flint, showcased remarkable consistency, topping the points table with 20 points. Their dominance across matches saw them crowned the first-ever world champions ahead of Australia, who finished second with 17 points. 1978: Australia The second edition in India followed a similar league system, with each team playing the others once. Australia, captained by Margaret Jennings, emerged as the most consistent side, finishing with six points to secure their maiden Women’s World Cup title. England ended second with four points, as Australia’s disciplined bowling and batting balance carried them to glory.

1982: Australia The 1982 tournament in New Zealand saw the introduction of a proper final for the first time. At Lancaster Park, Christchurch, Australia, led by Sharon Tredrea, chased down England’s total of 151/5 to win by three wickets. The thrilling finish showcased the growing competitiveness of women’s cricket and confirmed Australia as a rising powerhouse in the sport. 1988: Australia The 1988 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground marked another chapter of Australian dominance. England managed only 127/7 from 60 overs, and Australia, again led by Sharon Tredrea, reached the target comfortably at 129/2 in 44.5 overs. The convincing eight-wicket victory gave Australia their third title and reinforced their reputation as the team to beat.

1993: England Returning to home soil, England hosted the 1993 edition and produced a strong performance in the final at Lord’s. Karen Smithies led from the front as her team posted 195/5 from 60 overs. New Zealand failed to keep pace and were dismissed for 128. England’s 67-run victory earned them their second Women’s World Cup title. 1997: Australia The 1997 Women’s World Cup final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata drew a massive crowd of over 80,000 spectators, underlining the sport’s growing popularity. New Zealand posted 164 before Belinda Clark’s Australia calmly chased the target in 47.4 overs for a five-wicket win. This victory gave Australia their fourth world title in clinical fashion.

2000: New Zealand New Zealand lifted their first and only Women’s World Cup trophy in 2000, defeating Australia in a nail-biting final at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. Led by Emily Drumm, the hosts scored 184 and bowled out Australia for 180 to win by four runs. The gripping contest remains one of the closest finals in tournament history. 2005: Australia The 2005 World Cup in South Africa saw Australia reclaim supremacy with an emphatic win over India in the final at Centurion. Belinda Clark guided her team to a commanding 215/4 in 50 overs. India, in their maiden final under Mithali Raj, were bundled out for 117, handing Australia a 98-run win and their fifth title.

2009: England The 2009 final at North Sydney Oval featured two evenly matched sides — England and New Zealand. The English bowlers restricted the Kiwis to 166 in 47.2 overs before Charlotte Edwards anchored the chase with a composed innings. England reached 167/6 in 46.1 overs to secure a four-wicket victory and claim their third Women’s World Cup crown. 2013: Australia In 2013, Australia reaffirmed their dominance with a commanding performance in Mumbai. Playing at the Brabourne Stadium, Jodie Fields’ team posted 259/7 against West Indies, thanks to their deep batting order. The Caribbean side folded for 145 in 43.1 overs, as Australia cruised to a 114-run win, clinching their sixth Women’s World Cup title with authority.

2017: England The 2017 final at Lord’s is remembered as one of the greatest matches in women’s cricket history. India appeared on course for victory while chasing 229, but Anya Shrubsole’s stunning spell of 6/46 turned the game around. Heather Knight’s England edged India by nine runs, thrilling a packed crowd and capturing their fourth World Cup crown. 2022: Australia The 2022 World Cup final at Hagley Oval in Christchurch was a showcase of Australian dominance. Alyssa Healy smashed a record-breaking 170 to propel Australia to 356/5. England’s Nat Sciver fought back with a valiant 148*, but her team fell short at 285. Under Meg Lanning’s captaincy, Australia won by 71 runs to secure a record seventh title.