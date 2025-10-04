Home / Cricket / News / New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

The action now shifts to today, with the final game of the series also taking place at Bay Oval. Weather permitting, fans will be hoping for a full contest between the two sides.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Australia and New Zealand look to end the 3-match T20 series on a high in the final clash today after rain played spoilsport during the second T20I between New Zealand and Australia at Mount Maunganui on Friday, leading to the match being abandoned after just 2.1 overs of play. 
 
The game, already shortened to nine overs per side due to a delayed start, saw Australia reach 16/1 before the weather forced an early end. As a result of the no-result, Australia retained the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, having already secured a win in the opening match of the series.
 
Australia had claimed the first T20I by six wickets at the same venue on Wednesday, maintaining their dominance in the Trans-Tasman rivalry and keeping hold of the trophy for the fifth consecutive year. With the series now standing at 1-0 in Australia’s favour, the third and final match becomes a chance for New Zealand to level things and salvage some pride at home.
 
New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20 probable playing 11:
 
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
 
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
 
New Zealand vs Australia Head-to-Head in T20Is
 
Total matches played: 20
New Zealand won: 5
Australia won: 14
Tie: 1
 
New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20 full squad
 
New Zealand squad: Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Ben Sears
 
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe
 

New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20 live telecast and streaming details

 
When does the NZ vs AUS 3rd T20 match take place?
The 2nd T20 between New Zealand and Australia will be played on Saturday, 4 October 2025.
 
What is the venue of the NZ vs AUS 3rd T20 match?
The match will be held at the  Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 
 
At what time will the live toss for the NZ vs AUS 3rd T20 take place?
The toss for the NZ vs AUS 3rd T20 match will take place at 11:15 AM IST.
 
At what time will the NZ vs AUS 3rd T20 match begin?
The first ball of the NZ vs AUS 3rd T20 match is scheduled for 11:45 AM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the NZ vs AUS 3rd T20 match in India?
The live telecast for the NZ vs AUS 3rd T20 match will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the NZ vs AUS 3rd T20 match in India?
Live streaming of the NZ vs AUS 3rd T20 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

