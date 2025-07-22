Akash Deep ruled out of Manchester test against England, confirms Gill

Conditions in Manchester May Offer Seamers More Help

Gill, who inspected the pitch a day before the match, noted that despite the rain, the surface didn’t appear excessively damp. “Honestly, the wicket didn’t look that damp. But with the weather not allowing much drying, there will definitely be something for the bowlers. Also, Manchester is generally a quicker wicket with more bounce compared to other venues,” he explained.

This raises expectations of a more seam-friendly track, further increasing the importance of India’s pace attack—a department that has already been severely hit by injuries.

India's Session Management a Cause for Concern

India trail 1-2 in the five-match series, and one of the key areas of concern has been the team's inability to seize crucial moments, especially at the end of sessions. Gill admitted it’s been discussed within the team. “Even when we’re batting or bowling, we’ve seen a pattern—starting well but not finishing sessions strongly. It’s something we’re aware of and working on, but sometimes it’s not in your control,” he said.