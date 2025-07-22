Home / Cricket / News / Akash Deep ruled out of Manchester test against England, confirms Gill

Akash Deep ruled out of Manchester test against England, confirms Gill

Gill remains confident in the squad's depth. "We have enough good players in the team to get 20 wickets. That's been the most challenging part of the series."

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 6:28 PM IST
Indian captain Shubman Gill has confirmed that fast bowler Akash Deep has been ruled out of the crucial fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, due to injury. With the series delicately poised, Gill also revealed that Nitish Reddy and Arshdeep Singh will miss the Test, forcing India to yet again rework their bowling combination.
 
Speaking on the eve of the fourth Test, Gill admitted that the spate of injuries has disrupted India’s team planning. “It’s never easy when there are injuries going around in the squad. Nitish is going to miss the series, and Akash is also unavailable for this match. So is Arshdeep,” Gill said. However, he remained confident in the squad’s depth. “We have enough good players in the team to get 20 wickets. That’s been the most challenging part of the series.” 

Conditions in Manchester May Offer Seamers More Help

Gill, who inspected the pitch a day before the match, noted that despite the rain, the surface didn’t appear excessively damp. “Honestly, the wicket didn’t look that damp. But with the weather not allowing much drying, there will definitely be something for the bowlers. Also, Manchester is generally a quicker wicket with more bounce compared to other venues,” he explained.
 
This raises expectations of a more seam-friendly track, further increasing the importance of India’s pace attack—a department that has already been severely hit by injuries.

India's Session Management a Cause for Concern

India trail 1-2 in the five-match series, and one of the key areas of concern has been the team's inability to seize crucial moments, especially at the end of sessions. Gill admitted it’s been discussed within the team. “Even when we’re batting or bowling, we’ve seen a pattern—starting well but not finishing sessions strongly. It’s something we’re aware of and working on, but sometimes it’s not in your control,” he said.

Learning Curve for Gill the Captain

This series has been a steep learning curve for the young skipper, who’s leading the Test side for the first time. Asked how captaincy has impacted him, Gill was candid: “Physically, it’s been less tiring, but mentally more draining. As a player, you're waiting for the game to come to you, but as captain, you’re constantly thinking, making decisions. It's a different level of involvement.”
 
Despite the mental load, Gill said he’s enjoyed the experience of leading a young side in a high-stakes contest. “Playing with this amazing bunch of players against a quality opponent has been a great experience.”
   

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

