Ayush Mhatre to captain Mumbai in All India Buchi Babu tournament

Young opening batter Ayush Mhatre was on Tuesday named captain of Mumbai's 17-member squad, which also features India batter Sarfaraz Khan, for the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament beginning in Chennai later this month.

Mhatre, who made his First-Class debut last season for Mumbai, went on to make his mark in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and was later named captain of the India U-19 team, which went to England for a multi-format tour.

The 17-year-old Mhatre will also lead India in another multi-format tour of Australia starting September 21.

On Monday, the right-handed Mhatre smacked 82 off 48 balls for Sainath Sports Club against Dadar Unio Sporting Club during a Kanga League B Division clash, which was his first appearance in a local maidan cricket match since being named India U-19 captain.