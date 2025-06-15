Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / India legend to guide Team India's Test prep amid coach Gambhir's absence

India legend to guide Team India's Test prep amid coach Gambhir's absence

Laxman, the current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is already in London as part of the India U-19 team's tour and will take charge of training sessions until Gambhir is able to return.

Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir

Mumbai: India's Test cricket team captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir during the pre-departure press conference ahead of the five-match Test cricket series against England, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 5, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian cricket icon VVS Laxman will temporarily oversee the national team’s preparations for the upcoming Test series against England, stepping in for head coach Gautam Gambhir, who is currently away due to personal reasons. As per a report from RevSportz, Gambhir had to leave the UK ahead of the series opener to attend to his ailing mother.
 
Laxman, the current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is already in London as part of the India U-19 team's tour and will take charge of training and strategy sessions until Gambhir is able to rejoin the squad. With prior experience in an interim coaching role—most notably during India's T20I series against South Africa—Laxman’s temporary stewardship is seen as a stabilizing move during a key transition phase for the Test side.
 
 
There is no official word yet on the exact timeline for Gambhir’s return, but the team is expected to begin the five-match Test series on June 20 at Headingley. 
 
India enters this marquee series with a restructured squad, following the recent Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill takes over the captaincy mantle, with Rishabh Pant serving as his deputy. The absence of senior figures like Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired mid-way through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and Mohammed Shami, who hasn’t regained full fitness, further adds to the challenge.

Also Read

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill shares his vision and insights as new India Test captain

IND vs ENG Tests

Pataudi's name to continue as part of IND vs ENG Tests in a different form

Kuldeep Yadav

Michael Clarke believes Kuldeep could be the X factor for India vs England

ICC WTC 2025-27 Full Match Schedule

ICC WTC 2025-27 cycle: Full list of all teams' home and away matches

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

India vs New Zealand 2026 white ball series schedule, venues and streaming

 
A key concern for India will be managing the workload of Jasprit Bumrah, who is expected to feature in only three of the five Tests due to fitness considerations. The exact matches in which he will play remain undecided and will likely depend on conditions and match situations.
 
Despite the significant changes and youth-oriented squad, former Australian skipper Michael Clarke believes India remains strong enough to challenge England. “There’s plenty of talent in that squad. It’s about how they handle the pressure in England’s tough conditions,” he noted.
 
With Laxman’s guidance, India’s young brigade will look to adapt quickly and start a new chapter in their red-ball journey on a positive note.
 

More From This Section

Manpreet Singh

Manpreet Singh becomes second Indian hockey player to play 400 matches

SA vs AUS

WTC Final: Full list of records broken during SA vs AUS clash at Lord's

Aiden Markram on day 4 of ICC WTC 2025 final vs Australia

The best knock any SA batter has ever played in Tests: Pietersen on Markram

BCCI tweaks domestic cricket format

BCCI announces major rule changes for domestic cricket tournaments

Keshav Maharaj broke down after winning WTC 2025

WTC final: Emotion overflows in South African camp after WTC 2025 triumph

Topics : India cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon