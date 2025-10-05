Harmanpreet, Sana avoid handshake as No-Handshake row continues to simmer

The No-Handshake row that was ignited between India and Pakistan during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, which saw Indian skipper Surya refusing to shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha, has now reached ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 as Indian skipper Harmanpreet and Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana were seen avoiding each other during the toss for the match between them today at R Prem Dasa Stadium in Colombo.

Earlier, it was reported that before leaving for Colombo to take part in the match, the Indian women’s team was directed to avoid any gesture towards the Pakistani side, which eventually proved to be true. However, unlike the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final, both players were seen addressing their call to a single match presenter instead of two.

Tensions started even before the game Even before today's game the controversey between india and Paksitan started as former Pakistan captain Sana Mir landed in the middle of a storm during commentary for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2025 clash on Thursday. While introducing batter Natalia Pervaiz, Mir described her as a player from "Azad Kashmir," the term used by Pakistan for the Indian region illegally occupied across the Line of Control. The remark quickly went viral, triggering strong backlash on social media. Notably, Pakistani skipper Sana won the toss and invited India to bat first, who will be without their last match's top scorer Amanjot Kaur, who is left out due to a niggle, with Renuka Thakur replacing her in the playing 11.