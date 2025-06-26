MLC 2025: Los Angeles vs Washington, playing 11, live toss time, streaming

The business is definitely booming in MLC 2025. The San Francisco Unicorns remain undefeated, having already secured their spot in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom appear well-positioned to join them. However, with nearly half the group stage matches still left to play, the situation remains unpredictable. The LA Knight Riders now face the challenge of putting together a winning streak like those teams if they want to keep their title hopes alive just ten days from now.

After starting the season with three straight losses, LAKR finally earned their first points, only to suffer a second defeat at the hands of TSK. To avoid a second loss to Washington Freedom, LAKR will need a significant boost. Their batting has been under constant scrutiny throughout the campaign, and they once again struggled in their most recent match. Things got worse when LAKR were dismissed for under 100 runs in their earlier encounter against Freedom, a game in which Glenn Maxwell was absolutely unstoppable.

Overcoming such a strong side will require an extraordinary effort, especially with Freedom riding a four-game winning streak. The defending champions even managed to successfully chase down a target of 221 in their last match, showcasing the strength of their batting lineup. The question remains: can LAKR's batsmen rise to the occasion and match up to this formidable opposition? MLC 2025: Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom, Playing 11 (Probables) Los Angeles Knight Riders Playing 11 (Probables): Unmukt Chand(w), Andre Fletcher, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Sunil Narine, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan

Washington Freedom Playing 11 (Probables): Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous(w), Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell(c), Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Matthew Forde, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom head-to-head in MLC Total matches played: 3 Los Angeles Knight Riders won: 0 Washington Freedom won: 3 No result: 0 Squads of both teams Los Angeles Knight Riders Squad: Unmukt Chand(w), Alex Hales, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Sunil Narine, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Adithya Ganesh, Spencer Johnson, Dominic Drakes, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Tromp, Karthik Gattepalli, Corne Dry, Andre Fletcher

Washington Freedom Squad: Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous(w), Glenn Maxwell(c), Glenn Phillips, Jack Edwards, Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Matthew Forde, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Chapman, Mark Adair, Lockie Ferguson, Lahiru Milantha, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad, Justin Dill, Amila Aponso MLC 2025 Match on June 27: Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom Live Toss, Telecast & Streaming Details Which teams will clash on June 27 (Thursday) in MLC 2025? Los Angeles Knight Riders and Washington Freedom, will face off in MLC 2025 on June 27 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 match? The match between Los Angeles Knight Riders and Washington Freedom in MLC 2025 will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA. When will the live toss for the match between Los Angeles Knight Riders and Washington Freedom in MLC 2025 take place? The live toss for the match between Los Angeles Knight Riders and Washington Freedom in MLC 2025 will be held at 5 am IST on June 26. What time will the match between Los Angeles Knight Riders and Washington Freedom in MLC 2025 begin?