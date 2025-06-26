Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jasprit Bumrah Out? India's options for 2nd England Test explained

Jasprit Bumrah Out? India's options for 2nd England Test explained

With just days to go before the second Test in Birmingham, the team may face an even tougher challenge, playing without their premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s Test series against England has started with a bitter pill to swallow. After dominating large portions of the Headingley Test, the visitors ended up on the losing side, unable to defend a steep 371-run target. 
 
Now, with just days to go before the second Test in Birmingham, the team may face an even tougher challenge, playing without their premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. With Bumrah reportedly being rested due to workload management after bowling 44 demanding overs at Headingley, the focus now shifts to who can fill the massive void in India’s pace arsenal.  Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir had addressed the media earlier regarding Jasprit Bumrah's availability and said “No, we won’t change the plans. For us, managing his workload is more important because there’s a lot of cricket coming up, and we know what he brings to the table. Before he even joined the team, it was decided that he was going to play three Test matches.”   
 
 
Arshdeep Singh: Left-Arm variety and swing option 
Arshdeep Singh is perhaps the most promising candidate to replace Bumrah. While he is yet to make a significant mark in red-ball cricket at the international level, his left-arm angle, combined with his ability to swing the ball both ways, offers a much-needed variation. With overcast English conditions potentially favoring swing, Arshdeep’s style could trouble England’s aggressive openers, especially early in the innings.

Akash Deep: Consistent line and seam movement 
Akash Deep has impressed with his ability to maintain a probing line and extract movement off the seam. He may lack the raw pace of Bumrah, but what he brings is discipline, something India sorely missed in Headingley’s final innings. With conditions at Edgbaston likely to assist bowlers who stay full and target the stumps, Akash Deep’s methodical approach could prove effective.
 
Harshit Rana: Raw pace and bounce 
If India wants to counter England’s Bazball approach with pace and aggression, Harshit Rana could be a bold pick. Although inexperienced, Rana has the ability to generate bounce and bowl quick. His selection would be a gamble, but one that could pay off if the pitch at Edgbaston offers bounce and carry. 
 
Can Siraj Lead Without Bumrah? 
With Bumrah likely out, Mohammed Siraj will be expected to lead the pace attack. However, Siraj’s struggles with consistency in England — often relying on back-of-length deliveries,  raise concerns. For India to compete, Siraj must adopt a fuller length and mature quickly into a strike bowler and leader, both tactically and mentally.
 
India’s selection for the second Test will be as much about form as it is about character. Replacing Bumrah is no easy task, but if one of the young quicks can step up, the series may still tilt India’s way.  India squad for England tour: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

