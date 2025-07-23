Under 19 Youth Test: England dominate India despite Malhotra's hundred

Vihaan Malhotra made a fluent hundred but India U19 batters caved in against left-arm spinner Ralphie Albert as England gained upper hand after Day 3 of the second four-day Youth Test here on Tuesday.

Malhotra (120, 123 balls) and Ayush Mhatre (80, 90 balls) fought well for India but they were bowled out for 279 in the first dig to concede an innings lead of 30 runs.

England were 93 for no loss in their second innings for an overall lead of 123 runs at close. Adam Thomas (50 batting) and BJ Dawkins (42 batting) were at crease.

However, India, overnight 51 for one, looked set to gain a substantial advantage when Malhotra, overnight 6 and Mhatre, resuming from 24, added 133 runs for the second wicket in a little over 24 overs.