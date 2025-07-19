Mohammed Shami named in Bengal probables, eyes domestic comeback

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been out of action since IPL 2025 and is not part of India's ongoing Test tour of England, was on Saturday named in Bengal's 50-member list of probables for the upcoming domestic season.

The list, released by the Cricket Association of Bengal, also includes pacer Akash Deep and top-order batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, who are both currently touring England with the Indian team.

It also includes right-arm seamer Mukesh Kumar and senior batter Anustup Majumdar, who is likely to lead Bengal again.

Spin bowling all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, who is currently recovering from an injury sustained in the Bengal Pro League T20, and wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel are also among the probables who will attend a preseason camp, the date and venue of which is yet to be announced.

Shami could also feature for East Zone in the season-opening Duleep Trophy, which returns to its traditional inter-zonal format this year and begins on August 28. The tournament may mark Shami's return to competitive cricket. The 33-year-old Shami, who has played 64 Tests, 108 ODIs and 25 T20Is, last turned out for India in their triumphant campaign in the Champions Trophy early this year after recovering from an ankle injury. He picked up nine wickets in five matches -- joint-highest for India alongside Varun Chakravarthy, who took his nine in just three games -- as India defeated New Zealand in the final.