Afghanistan vs Pakistan in Sharjah tri-series ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Afghanistan will begin their preparations for the Asia Cup 2025 with a T20I tri-series against Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates in Sharjah on Friday. The series is seen as a timely opportunity for Rashid Khan’s men to sharpen strategies and assess combinations before the continental showpiece.

Facing Pakistan, one of their Asia Cup group-stage opponents, will also provide crucial insights into a familiar rival. The tri-series follows a double round-robin format, with the top two teams advancing to the final on September 7. Afghanistan’s Asia Cup campaign begins two days later against Hong Kong.

Squad continuity with a debutant in sight

The selectors have kept faith with almost the same group of players for both tournaments, with pacer Naveen-ul-Haq the only absentee from the Sharjah tri-series. His place has gone to Abdollah Ahmadzai, a 22-year-old fast bowler who has 14 wickets in 10 T20s but is yet to make his international debut. Ahmadzai also features among the Asia Cup reserves. Afghanistan T20I Tri-Series Fixtures (Sharjah) Another potential debutant is mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar, who could be handed his first T20I cap in Sharjah. He joins Afghanistan’s formidable spin unit comprising Rashid, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmad.

Format: Double round-robin, top two in final Aug 29 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan

Aug 30 – UAE vs Pakistan

Sep 1 – Afghanistan vs UAE

Sep 3 – Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Sep 5 – Pakistan vs UAE

Sep 6 – Afghanistan vs UAE

Sep 7 – Final (Top two teams) Asia Cup 2025 – Afghanistan's Opening Matches Sep 9 – vs Hong Kong

Sep 10 – UAE vs Hong Kong

Sep 12 – Pakistan vs Hong Kong Ibrahim Zadran returns to the fold

Sep 10 – UAE vs Hong Kong

Sep 12 – Pakistan vs Hong Kong Ibrahim Zadran returns to the fold

The series also marks the return of opener Ibrahim Zadran, who last featured in T20Is during the 2024 T20 World Cup. Zadran missed the December 2024 Zimbabwe series but now strengthens Afghanistan’s top order. Left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote, excluded from the tri-series, has been listed as a reserve for the Asia Cup. ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 dates, schedule, time, venue, teams, live streaming, telecast With experienced all-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, and Gulbadin Naib also in the squad, Afghanistan will seek balance between youth and experience. The tri-series will be their first white-ball outing since the Champions Trophy in February, making it a key step in regaining rhythm.