Diamond League Final Preview: Neeraj Chopra in action today; what to expect

Zurich’s Letzigrund Stadium will host a high-voltage contest on Thursday night (after 11:15 PM IST) as India’s Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra lines up for the Diamond League Final. Conditions for the javelin throw, however, are expected to be less than ideal, with rain, light wind, and high humidity forecast.
Chopra’s Zurich connection
For Chopra, Zurich carries special memories. Three years ago, he became the first Indian to win a Diamond League Final at this very venue. In the two editions since, he finished runner-up — missing the crown by the narrowest of margins, a single centimetre to Grenada’s Anderson Peters last year in Brussels. Tonight, the stakes remain high, with seven of the world’s top javelin throwers in action.
Rivals in focus
While Peters remains a proven big-stage competitor, Chopra’s immediate challenge is Germany’s Julian Weber. The 30-year-old European champion has been his most consistent rival this season. Weber’s rise is symbolic, too — Germany, once a javelin powerhouse, has struggled for medals since Johannes Vetter’s bronze at the 2019 World Championships. Injuries to Vetter and Rio 2016 champion Thomas Röhler left a void, and Weber now shoulders the burden of expectation.
No India-Pakistan clash this time
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, Chopra’s great rival since the Paris Olympics, is absent due to calf surgery. His withdrawal rules out the much-anticipated India-Pakistan face-off, but Weber’s form ensures no lack of drama in Zurich.
Numbers that define the rivalry
The season’s defining moment came in Doha, where both Chopra and Weber breached the 90-metre mark for the first time. Chopra set a lifetime best and national record of 90.23 metres, before Weber responded with 91.06 metres in the final round. Last week, Weber reinforced his consistency with an 89.65-metre throw to win in Brussels, while Chopra opted to withdraw.
The two have split honours this season — Weber triumphing in Chorzow, Poland, and Chopra prevailing at the Paris Diamond League. Zurich now sets the stage for its sharpest contest yet.
Neeraj Chopra vs Julian Weber: Top 10 best throws
Neeraj Chopra top 10 best throw
|Neeraj Chopra – Top 10 best throws
|Competition
|Performance
|Date
|Ranking
|Doha Meeting, Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha
|90.23m NR
|16/05/25
|2
|BAUHAUS-Galan, Olympiastadion, Stockholm
|89.94m
|30/06/22
|2
|The XXXIII Olympic Games, Stade de France, Paris
|89.45m
|08/08/24
|2
|Athletissima Lausanne, Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne
|89.49m
|22/08/24
|2
|Paavo Nurmi Games, Paavo Nurmen Stadion, Turku
|89.30m
|14/06/22
|2
|The XXXIII Olympic Games, Stade de France, Paris
|89.34m
|06/08/24
|1
|Athletissima Lausanne, Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne
|89.08m
|26/08/22
|1
|19th Asian Games, HOC Stadium, Hangzhou
|88.88m
|04/10/23
|1
|World Athletics Championships, Budapest 2023, Nemzeti Atlétikai Központ, Budapest
|88.77m
|25/08/23
|1
|Diamond League Meeting, Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha
|88.67m
|05/05/23
|1
Julian Weber top 10 best throw
|Julian Weber – Top 10 best throws
|Competition
|Performance
|Date
|Ranking
|Doha Meeting, Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha
|91.06m
|16/05/25
|1
|Memorial van Damme, Boudewijnstadion, Bruxelles
|89.65m
|22/08/25
|1
|FBK Games, FBK Stadium, Hengelo
|89.54m
|06/06/22
|2
|BAUHAUS-Galan, Olympiastadion, Stockholm
|89.08m
|30/06/22
|3
|German Championships, Auestadion, Kassel
|88.72m
|08/07/23
|1
|ISTAF 2024, Olympiastadion, Berlin
|88.64m
|01/09/24
|1
|58th International Pentecost Sport Meeting Rehlingen, Bungertstadion, Rehlingen
|88.37m
|28/05/23
|1
|Anhalt 2024 - 26. Internationales Leichtathletik Meeting, Paul-Greifzu-Stadion, Dessau
|88.37m
|24/05/24
|1
|Berlin ISTAF, Olympiastadion, Berlin
|88.29m
|03/09/16
|2
|Offenburg Speerwurf-Meeting, Offenburg
|88.04m
|10/07/16
|1
Anderson Peters – Top 10 Best throws
|Anderson Peters – Top 10 Best throws
|Competition
|Performance
|Date
|Ranking
|Ooredoo Doha Meeting, Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha
|93.07m AR NR
|13/05/22
|1
|FBK Games, FBK Stadium, Hengelo
|90.75m
|06/06/22
|1
|Athletissima Lausanne, Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne
|90.61m
|22/08/24
|1
|World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022, Hayward Field, Eugene, OR
|90.54m
|23/07/22
|1
|BAUHAUS-Galan, Olympiastadion, Stockholm
|90.31m
|30/06/22
|1
|World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022, Hayward Field, Eugene, OR
|89.91m
|21/07/22
|1
|XXII Commonwealth Games, Alexander Stadium, Birmingham
|88.64m
|07/08/22
|2
|The XXXIII Olympic Games, Stade de France, Paris
|88.63m
|06/08/24
|2
|The XXXIII Olympic Games, Stade de France, Paris
|88.54m
|08/08/24
|3
|61st Golden Spike, Mestský Stadion, Ostrava
|87.88m
|31/05/22
|1
Chopra insists his best is still ahead. Guided by his coach, Czech legend Jan Zelezny, he continues to refine his technique. “If my left leg is straight and I use the perfect block, then it will be a really good throw. Then I will be satisfied with my speed,” he said, stressing precision over brute strength. Chopra draws inspiration from Zelezny, who threw over 90 metres more than 50 times in his career.
Weber, too, is confident of scaling new heights. After Doha, he dismissed suggestions of peaking early, promising more to come. His recent throws reflect resilience and a comeback spirit that could tilt the contest in his favour.
Why this matters
For Chopra, tonight is about more than defending his reputation. A victory would reinforce India’s growing stature in global athletics. For Weber, success could end Germany’s medal drought and restore its status in javelin. For the sport itself, the event underlines how men’s javelin has broken geographical barriers — no longer dominated solely by Europe or traditional athletics powerhouses.
Dimaond League final 2025 winner prediction: What to expect
The Zurich showdown is more than just another meet. Chopra represents a new India in athletics — composed, technical, and consistent. Weber embodies Germany’s bid to reclaim lost glory. Peters remains the proven champion capable of a late surprise. However, going by the latest trend - it is going to be Weber vs Neeraj today with nothing to separate between the two athletes.
Whatever the outcome, tonight’s Diamond League Final will not only decide a winner but also shape momentum for the World Championships and redefine rivalries for the years ahead.