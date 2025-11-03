Diana Edulji to Mithali Raj: Women who built Indian cricket's legacy

India’s historic triumph in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup was not just a victory of the current team, it was the culmination of decades of dedication, perseverance, and trailblazing by some of Indian women’s cricket’s greatest legends. From the early pioneers to modern icons, these five cricketers paved the way for India’s rise on the global stage.

Diana Edulji: The Trailblazer and Inspiration

Diana Edulji represented India in 54 international matches spanning three decades, from 1976 to 1993, establishing herself as a skilled slow left-arm orthodox spinner with over 100 wickets to her name. Diana Edulji, a stalwart of Indian women’s cricket for over 50 years as a player and administrator, has been a guiding light for generations. Known for her fierce left-arm spin and unwavering commitment to the game, she inspired countless young cricketers to take up the sport.

In her 20 Test appearances, she amassed 404 runs and claimed 63 wickets at an impressive average of 25.77. Across 34 One Day Internationals, Edulji contributed 211 runs and took 46 wickets, maintaining a remarkable bowling average of 16.84. Reflecting on India’s World Cup victory, Edulji said: “I just have no words to explain. This is the proudest moment of my life. 50 years of my being on the cricket field as a player and an administrator. I am just absolutely thrilled… that star on the jersey, it’s now come true and it’s a proud moment for me.”

Her vision and advocacy for women’s cricket created the platform on which future champions like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami could thrive. Anjum Chopra: The Mentor of Generations Anjum Chopra, a mainstay of the Indian team during the 2005 World Cup final, was part of the squad that narrowly missed out on the trophy. Her skill and leadership helped mold the next generation of players. Anjum was the first Indian woman to play 100 ODIs, ultimately representing India in 127 ODIs, 12 Tests, 18 T20s, and 4 World Cups. Honored with the Arjuna Award (2007) and Padma Shri (2014), she was also thrice named ICC Player of the Match for her exceptional batting in 2000, 2005, and 2009.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on Anjum’s influence: “In the initial days, Anjum (Chopra) provided me with a lot of support. I always remember how she used to take me along with her team. I learnt a lot from her and passed it on to my team.” ALSO READ: IHPL Fallout: Chris Gayle, players unpaid after organisers disappear Anjum’s mentorship ensured that India’s young stars had role models to guide them through the pressures of international cricket. Jhulan Goswami: The Rock of Indian Bowling Jhulan Goswami, one of the finest fast bowlers in women’s cricket history, has been a pillar of the Indian team for over two decades. Her consistency and leadership have inspired generations of cricketers. is India’s highest wicket-taker in both ODIs and T20Is, and the first Indian woman to take 200 wickets in ODIs. Jhulan has represented India in 200+ ODIs and 70+ Tests, earning accolades for her leadership and consistency. She was honored with the ICC Women’s Player of the Year award in 2007 and the Padma Shri in 2007 for her outstanding contributions to cricket.

Speaking about the support she received from Jhulan, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said: “Jhulan Di was my biggest support. When I joined the team, she was leading it. She always supported me in my early days when I was very raw and didn't know much about cricket.” Jhulan’s dedication and mentorship helped shape a team capable of conquering the world stage. Mithali Raj: The Queen of Indian Women’s Cricket Mithali Raj, arguably the first superstar of Indian women’s cricket, transformed the game in India with her record-breaking career. Representing India 333 times across formats and scoring 10,868 runs, Mithali’s achievements remain unparalleled.

As captain, she led India to multiple World Cup finals before finally lifting the trophy in 2025. True to her reserved nature, she reflected humbly on the moment: “Thank you… I am so happy.” Under her leadership, players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma emerged as world-class stars. Neetu David: The Spin Wizard Neetu David, a former left-arm spinner and current BCCI women’s selection committee chairperson, set records that remain unmatched in Indian cricket. She holds the best bowling figures in women’s Tests with 8/53 against England and was the highest wicket-taker in the 2005 Women’s World Cup with 20 wickets.