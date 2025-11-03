BCCI unveils huge cash prize for India after Women's World Cup triumph

In a defining moment for Indian cricket, the Indian women’s team made history by clinching their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Sunday night.

The landmark victory sent waves of celebration across the nation as BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia announced a ₹51 crore cash reward for the players and support staff, describing the triumph as “a monumental achievement that will elevate Indian women’s cricket to new heights.”

A Triumph Comparable to 1983: Arun Dhumal

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal hailed the victory as a watershed moment, drawing parallels with India’s iconic 1983 Men’s World Cup win.

“This is a red-letter day for Indian women’s cricket. Just like the men did in 1983, our women have recreated that magic in Mumbai. This win will inspire generations and take the women’s game in India to greater heights,” Dhumal told IANS. Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma Lead India to a Strong Total Batting first, India posted an impressive 298/7, built on the back of Shafali Verma’s sparkling 87 and Deepti Sharma’s composed 58. Smriti Mandhana (45) and Richa Ghosh (34) also chipped in with valuable runs. ALSO READ: How much money the winner and runner-up of ICC Women's World Cup got? A century opening stand between Mandhana and Verma gave India the perfect start before South Africa’s bowlers fought back late in the innings to restrict the total just below 300.

South Africa Start Bright, but India Fight Back Hard Chasing 299, South Africa began with intent as Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits forged a fluent 50-run partnership. However, a brilliant direct hit from Amanjot Kaur broke the stand, triggering a collapse. Debutant pacer Sree Charani struck immediately after, trapping Anneke Bosch LBW, while Shafali Verma’s golden spell accounted for Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp, turning the tide India’s way. Deepti Sharma’s Five-For Seals the Win In a sensational bowling display, Deepti Sharma claimed 5 for 39, ripping through South Africa’s middle order. Despite Wolvaardt’s fighting century (101), the Proteas were bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs, handing India a memorable 52-run victory.