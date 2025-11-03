Monday, November 03, 2025 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / IHPL Fallout: Chris Gayle, players unpaid after organisers disappear

IHPL Fallout: Chris Gayle, players unpaid after organisers disappear

On Saturday morning, players and match officials were informed that the day's match had been cancelled due to "technical reasons.

IHPL Chris Gayle

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

A private cricket tournament that had promised to bring international cricketing glamour to Srinagar has ended in controversy and confusion. The Indian Heaven’s Premier League (IHPL), which began on October 25 at Bakshi Stadium and featured global stars like Chris Gayle, Thisara Perera, Jesse Ryder, and Deven Smith, was scheduled to conclude on November 8.  However, the event came to an abrupt halt after organisers reportedly fled the city, leaving behind unpaid bills and stranded players.
 
Players Left Without Payment
 
On Saturday morning, players and match officials were informed that the day’s match had been cancelled due to “technical reasons.” Soon after, they discovered that the organisers had allegedly left Srinagar without settling accommodation and logistical expenses.
 
“The hotel staff told us the organisers hadn’t cleared any payments,” said Mellisa Juniper, an English Cricket Board official who was umpiring in the league. “None of us have been paid so far,” she added. 

Organisers Untraceable 
The tournament was run by Yuva Society Mohali, which had promoted IHPL as “India’s new cricketing movement uniting sports, youth and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.” Despite these lofty claims, the group has reportedly gone incommunicado since the incident.
 
Repeated attempts by local media to reach the organisers for comment went unanswered.
 
International Players Caught Off-Guard 
An umpire involved in bringing players from the West Indies, including Deven Smith, Craig Williams, and Garey Mathurin, expressed disappointment over the mismanagement. “This is not good for cricket or for the image of Srinagar,” he said. Several international players reportedly left the Kashmir Valley after sensing trouble.
 
Local Officials Deny Involvement 
The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council clarified that it had no role in organising the event beyond providing the stadium. “We only provided the ground,” an official stated.
 
As investigations continue, the IHPL debacle has left a shadow over Srinagar’s aspirations of hosting international-level cricket events in the future

Topics : Cricket News

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

