Stokes scripts history: 1st England captain to register unique Test record

|Test Captains with a century and fifer in the same match
|Player
|Team
|Centuries & 5WI as Captain
|Notable Matches
|Sir Garfield Sobers
|West Indies
|2
|104 & 5/63 vs India (1962), 174 & 5/41 vs England (1966)
|Mushtaq Mohammad
|Pakistan
|1 (as captain)
|121 & 5/28 vs New Zealand (1973)
|Jacques Kallis
|South Africa
|1 (as captain)
|110 & 5/90 vs West Indies (2006)
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|1 (as captain)
|137 & 5/80 vs Zimbabwe (2014)
|Vinoo Mankad
|India
|1 (as captain)
|184 & 5/196 vs England (1952)
|Ben Stokes
|England
|1 (as captain)
|66 & 5/72 vs India (2025, Old Trafford
|Englishmen to achieve the feat
|Player
|Notable Match Details
|Ian Botham
|5 times (1977–1984)
|Tony Greig
|148 & 6-164 vs West Indies, Bridgetown, 1974
|Gus Atkinson
|118 & 5-62 vs Sri Lanka, Lord’s, 2024
|Ben Stokes
|107* and a fifer in 4th Test vs IND, 2025
