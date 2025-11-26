Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WTC 2025-27 points table: India slips below Pakistan after series defeat

WTC 2025-27 points table: India slips below Pakistan after series defeat

Australia continue to dominate the leaderboard, maintaining the No. 1 spot after winning all four of their matches in the 2025-27 cycle.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India dropped to fifth place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 table after a heavy 408-run loss to South Africa in the second Test at the Guwahati Stadium on Wednesday. The defeat completed a 0–2 sweep for the visitors and handed India its first series loss of the current WTC cycle.
 
Under head coach Gautam Gambhir, India’s campaign now stands at four wins, four defeats, and one draw, reflecting an inconsistent run in the early phase of the tournament. The comprehensive loss in Guwahati further hurt their points percentage, pushing them down the standings. 
 
 
South Africa, meanwhile, solidified their position near the top. With 36 points from four matches, the Proteas sit comfortably in second place, having lost just once in the cycle, a defeat to Pakistan earlier in the year. Their commanding performance in the India series has strengthened their push toward the WTC final.
 
Australia continue to dominate the leaderboard, maintaining the No. 1 spot after winning all four of their matches in the 2025–27 cycle. Their flawless run so far places them well ahead of the competition as the race to the next WTC final begins to take shape. 
ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 Points Table
Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points Point Percentage
1 Australia 4 4 0 0 48 100.00%
2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75.00%
3 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67%
4 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 50.00%
5 India 9 4 1 4 52 49.52%
6 England 6 2 3 1 26 36.11%
7 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67%
8 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0.00%
9 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0.00%
 
 

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

